Call of Duty: Warzone player salutes a year of Verdansk by literally saluting all of Verdansk

Call of Duty: Warzone just turned a year old, and one player celebrated the milestone by saluting Verdansk - literally.

Reddit user Mundoschristmas posted a video of his Operator saluting various Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk hotspots, from atop a tower in Prison, to in front of one of the infamous bunkers, and all the choke points in between. Basically every spot you've had a firefight in is represented in this video - there's TV Station, Quarry, and the Verdansk Stadium. I've gotten caught on the TV Station roof countless times, died while parachuting in above Quarry, and trapped inside the Stadium as the gas closed in more than I'd like to admit. Oh, Verdansk, how many ways you've killed me.

Since Warzone and Black Ops Cold War merged back in December, it's become increasingly more likely that Verdansk will eventually be replaced by a battle royale map inspired by Black Ops Cold War. While Rebirth Island is certainly a map centered around the story of Russell Adler, it's a smaller-sized map that can't hold hundreds of players - 90 players on there was far too crowded.

Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk is reportedly getting blown up at the end of Black Ops Cold War Season 2, so if you're looking to go on a tour around Verdansk, you'd better do it sooner rather than later. The Warzone nuke event will probably blow the place sky high, and we may never get a chance to return to the first-ever map in the Call of Duty battle royale. So don't hesitate, drop into Verdansk while you still can.

