Call of Duty Warzone new Portnova skin is 'Roze 2.0' according to players

The Call of Duty Warzone Portnova skin is a controversial new addition that some players have already dubbed 'Roze 2.0'.

The skin is due to arrive as part of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded, which launches later this week. Warzone itself is getting the new Payload game mode, as well as a new Killstreak. Mixed in with the rest of the update, however, is the new 'Hypersonic' skin for Russian operator Portnova.

As you can see in the image below, the skin decks the operator out in aviation gear, complete with a dark grey bomber jacket and safety harness. Leather shoulder patches and a grey shirt are also very fetching, but the look is rounded out by Portnova's new helmet, which obscures her entire face behind its mouthpiece and large visor.

Roze 2.0 is coming to #Warzone 😭 pic.twitter.com/dyPocyre1GJuly 12, 2021 See more

The look itself is fine, but the colour scheme already has some players concerned. The collection of blacks and greys makes Hypersonic a very dark skin, reminiscent of the game's most controversial cosmetic to date. The Roze skin encased the character in completely black clothing, complete with face paint and a mask, making it almost impossible to spot in dark areas of the map. Players fought back against use of the cosmetic, targeting those using it or tagging them with colored paint at the start of a game. Developer Raven Software has since limited the skin's use, brightening the colours to prevent its users from entirely obscuring themselves in shadowy areas.

The arrival of Portnova's Hypersonic skin has some players worried that we're about to see a repeat of the Roze controversy, but it appears that the situation might not be quite so severe this time around. As noted by ModernWarzone on Twitter, some players have accessed the cosmetic early, and suggest that it's not quite as hard to spot as the Rook skin, although it seems that you'll still need to look carefully to avoid being caught out.

Warzone Season 5 | Warzone Red Doors | Warzone Special Weapons | Warzone Assault Rifle Golf | New Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone Patch notes | Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Best Warzone MG82 loadouts | Best Warzone C58 loadout