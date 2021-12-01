Call of Duty: Warzone nerfing several items with next week's Caldera update

Call of Duty: Warzone is nerfing several crucial items, including the Heartbeat Sensor.

Yesterday on November 30, Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software published an extensive blog post, detailing the changes coming to the battle royale game next week on December 8. Critically, as the Warzone subreddit has picked up on just below, a slate of items are all seeing nerfs and buffs, and among them is the Heartbeat Sensor.

However, we don't yet know how the Heartbeat Sensor is actually being nerfed. It could be that the range of the item is being reduced, or the rate at which the echo-locating pings are sent out is being scaled back, to make the item a little less dominant in Warzone.

That's far from the only item being nerfed though. Dead Silence is being nerfed, and Stopping Power Rounds will actually be gone entirely from Warzone next week, when the explosive new Caldera map arrives in the Battle Royale game on December 8, with plenty of new locations to explore.

Some items are actually receiving buffs in the new update. Most lethal equipment will actually deal more damage with the new update, while the Snapshot Grenade will have an increased radius, the Stim will apply an entirely new movement boost, and the Decoy Grenade will explode with rubber bullets.

There's a lot of change coming to Warzone next week, then. The Caldera map set in the Pacific is obviously the big highlight, but it's good to know that Raven Software will implement a tonne of new quality updates and adjustments for critical pieces of equipment and grenades.

