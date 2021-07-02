Call of Duty: Warzone has a Fourth of July bundle that's as extra as you'd expect

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has a patriotic bundle available for purchase, just in time for Independence Day. Check out a preview of the bundle below and read on for more details.

🇺🇸 available now in the store. #BlackOpsColdWar #Warzone pic.twitter.com/zx15pJYlafJuly 2, 2021 See more

The Tracer Pack: Fireworks bundle includes a Lifeguard Adler skin that puts the main character in star-spangled swim trunks, a lifeguard zip-up, and American flag sunglasses. He looks just like every guy from my hometown at a Fourth of July boat party. The pack also includes three different weapon blueprints, all of which emit red, white, and blue tracer rounds if you're in the mood to give away your position in the name of patriotism. Tracer Pack: Fireworks also includes a new emblem, calling card, charm, finishing move, gesture (which gives your Operator a sparkler), and sticker. As you can imagine, they are all America-themed.

To get this patriotic pack, just head to the Store in the upper right-hand corner of your main screen in either Warzone or Black Ops Cold War. The Tracker Pack: Fireworks bundle costs 2,400 Call of Duty points, which is quite a bit. However, if you're looking to get some free COD points by working your way up the Black Ops Cold War Season 4 battle pass, it's double XP weekend, baby! The double XP applies to both regular and Battle Pass XP, as well as weapon XP across both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Enjoy double XP from now through July 6 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes increased the recoil on both the C58 and the FARA 83 and tweaked several assault rifle attachments. And the dreaded Nail Gun finally got nerfed as well, which means this double XP weekend won't be full of angry post-Nail Gun death comms.

