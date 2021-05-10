Call of Duty: Warzone ghost bullets hack lets cheats dodge aimbot detection

Call of Duty Warzone hackers appear to have found a way to circumvent aimbot detection by getting bullets to 'ricochet' towards their target.

On Twitter, user RaytheGreat shared footage of his killcam from a recent game. In that clip, their opponent can be seen to fire into the floor as the user enters a room. Despite the apparent lack of accuracy, however, all of the bullets hit their mark, as though they've bounced off the surface and back up towards the player.

In the replies on Twitter, many other players are suggesting that this is a new type of hack designed to get around anticheat efforts aimed at detecting players using aimbots, which tend to show cheaters erratically switching between targets or firing at other players they can't actually see. This hack, dubbed 'ghost bullets' by one user , allows those using it to aim anywhere they like and still hit their shots, making it seem as though bullets are bouncing or curving towards targets, and making it significantly more difficult for anti-cheat software to detect.

Warzone has an ongoing problem with cheats, in spite of developer Raven Software's best efforts. Numerous ban waves have kicked almost half a million players out of the game, but it would seem that it's struggling to keep up with the ongoing anticheat arms race as players find new ways to break the rules.