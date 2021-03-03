Call of Duty: Warzone gets a high resolution texture pack for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare have both received a new high resolution texture pack for both games on PS4 Pro, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

As first detailed by VideoGamesChronicle earlier today on March 3, a new high resolution texture pack is available for both Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare. The upgraded texture pack still hasn't been formally announced by publisher Activision yet, but it's the third such pack to be available for Modern Warfare and Warzone players.

The new high resolution texture pack reportedly weighs in at right around 8.4GB on both PS4 Pro and PS5 consoles. It "supports the most detailed textures for weapons and Operators" for both Warzone and Modern Warfare, according to the description for the new pack. While there was some initial confusion over whether the pack was available on Xbox platforms, it now appears to be live and ready for those on Xbox Series X.

This follows shortly after Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 launched last week, overhauling the game with several new modes, four new Operators, and six brand new weapons to unlock. With this new high resolution texture pack on three available platforms, these new Operators and weapons will be looking better than ever before, provided you've got a 4K-ready display to run them on.

For some hidden secrets you might've missed during the launch of Warzone's second season, head over to our writeup on the secret weapons of Warzone Season 2 for more.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone map | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone best loadouts | Warzone best perks | Warzone bunkers | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | The best guns in Cold War Zombies | Warzone Patch notes