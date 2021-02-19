Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 roadmap outlines new modes and operators

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 2 roadmap has been officially unveiled by Activision.

(Image credit: Activision)

The upcoming content, outlined in detail in a Call of Duty blog post , is due to begin arriving in-game when Black Ops Cold War Season Two kicks off on February 25.

Black Ops Cold War is getting three new multiplayer maps: Apocalypse, for 6v6 games; Golova, for Multi-team; and Mansion for Gunfight. There'll also be two new multiplayer modes - Gun Game and Stockpile - and new Zombies experience, Outbreak, which was leaked earlier this week.

Warzone is also changing, and while the roadmap doesn't outline exactly what's happening, a cryptic message tells players that "a dark wave approaches Verdansk." It looks as though that's linked to the boat that's just turned up off-shore, but we'll likely find out more next week.

Elsewhere there's plenty more to check out. New operators Naga, Maxis, Rivas, and Wolf will show up alongside six new weapons - the Fara 83 assault rifle, LC10 SMG, R1 Shadowhunter crossbow and ZRG 20mm sniper, as well as the Machete and E-Tool - and the Death Machine scorestreak bonus, which is from the original Black Ops. And for those of you going all-in on progression, there are new prestige levels and a new Battle Pass on the way.

Season Two is set to begin on February 25, but if you're keen to get going straight away, then there'll be a rolling update for Black Ops Cold War late on February 23 in North America and early on February 24 for Europe. For Warzone there'll be a similar update, once again occurring in the late evening for North America and early morning for European players.

