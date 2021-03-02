Call of Duty: Warzone 'Fast Carzone' video is hands down the best compilation ever

Pack it in guys, this Call of Duty: Warzone video where one player runs over enemies set to Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' can't be topped. It's not even worth trying.

Call of Duty: Warzone compilation videos are a dime a dozen, but how many of them look and sound like this? Reddit user HatchiMatchiTTV's video sets the sound of the vehicle kills to match the guitar chords in 'Fast Car' and it is absolutely mesmerizing - and not only because of the top-notch editing. He is an equal opportunity vehicular manslaughter-er, killing people with the SUV, the cargo truck, and the tactical rover, all with a kind smile on his face. 'Fast Car' is a beautiful song, and I bet Tracy Chapman never expected it to be used in such a manner.

"Love it! Wow that was great," HatchiMatchi says while smashing someone up against a wall with the bumper of his truck, his kind, soft voice giving off the energy of a person who absolutely doesn't make 4.5 minute long compilations of running people over in Warzone. The compilation comes from HatchiMatchi's Twitch account , where they regularly run a stream called 'Carzone: Warzone for Cars' and keep count of how many car kills he can rack up in a stream. It looks like he's gotten as high as fourth place in a Warzone match just by using the cars alone - which is just madness.

Call of Duty: Warzone season 2 has just begun (it's the second season since the Black Ops Cold War integration), but as HatchiMatchi himself says on his Twitch: new season, same cars. Honestly, let's be thankful there aren't any more vehicles for this man to get behind the wheel of.

Check out the latest Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes .

