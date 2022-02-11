Call of Duty Warzone 2 announced alongside Modern Warfare sequel

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and a Modern Warfare sequel are coming in 2022, Activision has announced.

The publisher revealed the details of the series' 2022 plans in an official blog post, revealing that this year's annual Call of Duty release is a sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and that it's being developed alongside "a new Warzone experience." Both games, Activision says, are being developed by Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward from the ground up using a new engine.

Not a whole lot has been revealed about the next iteration of Warzone nor the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sequel, but Activision says to "expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode."

The basic details of today's big Call of Duty news were shared with a select few influencers on Thursday, but now we have confirmation straight from the publisher about what's next for the franchise. Recent rumors, chiefly from leaker Tom Henderson, claim that the reason Warzone 2 is being built from the ground up is because of technical limitations in the original battle royale.

In its meeting with content creators yesterday, Activision reportedly dodged a question about whether the new Call of Duty will launch on last-gen consoles, which could suggest the publisher is eyeing a new-gen launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, though that's pure speculation at the moment.

