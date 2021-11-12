Call of Duty: Vanguard not launching on PS5? This might be your solution

Call of Duty: Vanguard players on PS5 are experiencing endless load screens and crashes that are keeping them from playing the game. Thankfully, there seems to be a solution that works for most people facing the issue.

Reading through limited reports on social media, it seems the issue is tied to the PS5 version of Call of Duty: Vanguard. We here at GamesRadar were stopped by the very same problem trying to play on PS5, and we even tried deleting and reinstalling the game, to no avail. If only we'd known the actual solution is a lot less time-consuming than that.

What fixed the bug for us, and what seems to be working for most folks, is simply clearing out some storage space on your console. We deleted a single game from our PS5 library and Call of Duty: Vanguard booted up without issue. There aren't any other known solutions out there at the moment, so if you're having trouble getting into Vanguard, try deleting an unused game or two.

This sort of thing isn't at all uncommon for big multiplayer games around launch, so things will probably steady out in the coming weeks. That said, if that rumored Captain America and Indiana Jones crossover is true, one can only imagine the load that'll put on Call of Duty: Vanguard's servers.

