Call of Duty: Vanguard crossover could recruit Captain America and Indiana Jones

Call of Duty: Vanguard could recruit Captain America and Indiana Jones in the very near future.

Earlier today on November 11, a renowned dataminer for all things Call of Duty claimed to have unearthed evidence of both Captain America and Indiana Jones joining Call of Duty: Vanguard. As you can see below, the dataminer claims that an event called "American Heroes" will debut in Sledgehammer's shooter in the future, introducing both iconic characters to its roster.

S4_AH_SET_CAPTAINAMERICA S4_AH_SET_INDIANAJONESS4 = #VanguardAH = American Heroes (Event?) pic.twitter.com/IbZU4DHdzVNovember 11, 2021 See more

That's not all, though. In the following tweet just below, the dataminer reveals that they've uncovered a Captain America-related Calling Card for Vanguard. This should adorn the profile of whoever unlocks or purchases Captain America whenever the character does eventually join Vanguard.

Captain America - Calling Card in #Vanguard Part of the "American Heroes" Stuff. pic.twitter.com/5T8gkh5OhdNovember 11, 2021 See more

Captain America and Indiana Jones might stand out a fair bit from Vanguard's World War Two-era Operatives, but they're hardly the most audacious crossover characters to join a Call of Duty game of late. Over the past month, we've seen the likes of characters from Donnie Darko and Scream join the roster of Call of Duty: Warzone right before Halloween, a perfect occasion to debut some spooky newcomers.

As for Vanguard though, it's yet to receive any crossover characters (although dataminers recently uncovered evidence of an Attack on Titan crossover, of all things). After all, Sledgehammer's game only just launched last week on November 5, and its multiplayer mode is still in the "preseason" phase, with season one set to kick off next month in December. Is this when we could see the likes of Captain America and Indiana Jones enter the shooter?

