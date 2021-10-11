Black Friday RAM deals: speed up your gaming rig for less

Black Friday RAM deals have, historically, been a time to make some of the deepest savings of the year on the best RAM for gaming from all the top manufacturers, especially if you're after high capacity, and high speed, dual-channel kits.

We would personally consider 16GB DDR4 RAM to be the absolute minimum needed for optimum gaming performance in 2021, though, 32GB is definitely recommended for other tasks such as video production, streaming, and other intensive tasks that can make short work of your short-term memory.

The best gaming PCs are those that push themselves to the limits for outstanding performance in QHD and 4K, and this feat is made much easier when utilizing 32GB RAM as well, to make the most out of the best gaming monitors and best 4K monitor for gaming. This is especially true if higher refresh rates (such as 144Hz, 165Hz, and 240Hz) are in your sights.

However you intend to capitalize on Black Friday RAM deals, whether upgrading an existing machine or starting from scratch, you can be sure to find some of the best prices on all the go-to RAM brands this year.

When will Black Friday RAM deals start? Black Friday is taking place on November 26 this year. However, we tend to see bigger online retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, rolling out tech offers leading up to and succeeding the event. This means that many of the deals could begin as early as the start of Thanksgiving week, and last throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday, concluding thereafter.

Black Friday RAM deals: what to expect Taking the Corsair Vengeance 32GB kit as an example, in previous years, the kit has been discounted to as low as $119 around the Black Friday period. That's a significant discount on the average going rate of $177 and the non-sale price of $192; a value that it holds consistently and often on Amazon. At the same time, we're currently seeing the G.Skill Trident Z Neo at its lowest-ever price from the retailer, at $199.99, so it's highly likely that Black Friday could knock a few more dollars off its asking price, too. Things get more exciting when delving deeper into the more high-end options available from Amazon. Crucial Ballistix RGB 32GB is currently priced at $178 and rarely seeing sales throughout the year. However, Black Friday has dropped the kit to its lowest-ever rate at $127.99 - a full $50 off - in the past! If we do see Black Friday RAM deals hitting this particular model in 2021, we should get prices even lower than that of last year. Based on this knowledge, and pattern recognition, we're hoping that some of our favorite gaming RAM models will see at least a 10-25% discount. Some of the higher-end brands may plummet to their lowest ever prices, yet, if the trend is to be believed. Regardless, it's looking good for the hardcore gaming crowd if you've held off for the right time to upgrade.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday to buy RAM? We generally see competitive prices on all the major gaming RAM models all year round, but Black Friday RAM deals are likely to be deeper than at any other point in the year, meaning that it's definitely worth waiting for if you have a specific model (or capacity in mind). As we've touched on above, Black Friday can be a time where certain models see their historically lowest-ever price.

If you're at a bit of a loose end with which models to look into during the Black Friday RAM deals, then these are our personal hand-picked recommendations. We think that any particular variant of the G.Skill TridentZ line is definitely worth your time for its unparalleled price-to-performance ratio and general speeds.

Similarly, we've personally sworn by Corsair Vengeance (in its various incarnations) for years for a very good reason. Whether you opt for LED/RGB lighting models or not is entirely up to you, but if you're after reliable and affordable RAM, you can't do wrong here.

As you may know, some RAM kits are optimized for a particular generation of Intel or AMD processors, as such, it can be challenging to know what memory is compatible with your motherboard, especially if you haven't opened it up in a while. That's where the Patriot Viper Steel sticks cut through the confusion, with stable performance regardless of platform preference.

Still after your PC gaming fix? Our advice on how to get the best Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday laptop deals are sure to satisfy you.