Best wireless gaming headsets 2020 - cut the cord with Sennheiser, SteelSeries, and more

The best wireless gaming headsets will help you shed the cables of your setup. Gone are the days of carefully navigating wires across your desk and into the back of machines; with the best wireless gaming headsets you can often just plug in a USB dongle and you're away.

All the biggest players in the gaming headset field - the ones who make the best gaming headsets overall - build some great wireless alternatives too, so you can be confident in the quality of the gear you'll get. We've listed some of our favorites here, including deals on the best wireless gaming headsets available right now.

More and more, the best wireless gaming headsets are viable alternatives to their wired siblings, even if there is a (small) amount of latency. Super speedy Bluetooth connections and brand-specific advancements have closed the gap between wireless headsets and their wired counterparts so much that it's barely noticeable now.

Just be careful when picking one for your setup - wireless connectivity does introduce some compatibility quirks and limitations, particularly if we are just removing a universal connection like a USB or 3.5mm audio jack. For example, you can find some headsets that are compatible with PC and PS4, but the best wireless gaming headset for Xbox is definitely not compatible with PlayStation. Plus, with the advent of the PS5 and Xbox Series X upon us, this adds a new factor to be conscious of.

With all that said, these are the best wireless gaming headsets right now.

Best wireless gaming headsets

1. EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 370 The best wireless gaming headset Acoustic design: Semi-open back; around ear | Battery: c. 100 hours (yes, really) | Weight: 9.9oz | Compatibility: PS4, PC, Mac View at Amazon Some of the best game audio ever Incredible battery life Sennheiser quality through and through No Xbox compatibility

The Sennheiser GSP 370 is the best wireless gaming headset going. This is simply because it does everything brilliantly and has an incredible battery life to boot.

Let me explain: the sound quality is of the highest Sennheiser-quality grade, delivering detailed, clear, rich, and multi-leveled soundscapes. In addition, the build quality is solid, robust, and of a great weight for a wireless headset, with nicely fitting earcups that block out exterior noise by design. The Bluetooth connectivity is reliable and solid as well, and the battery life is a phenomenon. The last factor is borderline unbelievable; I clocked it at nearly 100 hours. It is a shame it's bound to only PC and PS4, but if you're after something on these platforms, then this is a shoe-in for your best bet.

The price tag is high, but the quality is tremendous - plus, it's not totally outrageous compared to other premium headsets. The Sennheiser GSP 370 headset goes a very long way in justifying this price point and if you get it, you will not look back.

Seriously, if, you're looking for one of the best wireless gaming headsets measured by almost any metric, then you should go for the GSP 370s.

2. SteelSeries Arctis 9X The best Xbox One wireless headset Acoustic design: Closed Back | Battery: 20 hours | Drivers: 40mm | Weight: 13 oz | Compatibility: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch, Mac, Mobile View at Amazon Wireless for Xbox One and next-gen Xbox Superb sound with 3D spacial on Xbox Excellent battery life Expensive 'Only' 40mm drivers

The Steelseries Arctis 9X is the best wireless Xbox One headset - and for good reason. Specifically designed to work with Microsoft's consoles (including the upcoming Series X and Xbox Series S) it provides a near-perfect connection, combined with a rich audio experience, and impressive battery life.

The headset's 40mm drivers are smaller in size than some competitors, but they're well-tuned and deliver audio that bats above their average while retaining a nice clarity and richness. Meanwhile, the mic is clear, has good noise-canceling, and is retractable. While you never completely remove the mic, it's hidden enough for you to use this headset as an everyday pair of headphones, too.

It's a superb all-rounder as a result, but one that plays so very nicely with the Xbox consoles. If you want to seriously invest in one of the best wireless gaming headsets with Microsoft's console - both current and next-gen - then this is probably your best bet.

3. Razer Nari Ultimate The most immersive wireless gaming headset Acoustic design: Closed Back | Drivers: 50mm | Battery life: 8 hours (with Haptioc feedback; 20 hours without) | Weight: | Compatibility: PC, PS4, mobile View at Razer HyperSense haptic technology creates a new level of immersion THX Spatial Audio Support Great clarity Auto-adjusting headband is on the large side

The Razer Nari Ultimate sits at the top of the pile of Razer headsets - it's truly excellent. What sets this one apart from its brethren and competition is the haptic drivers that provide modulated feedback to make you feel like you're in the game rather than just being delivered its audio. Combine this with amazing audio clarity and bass and you'll get a great quality of immersion. In single-player experiences particularly, the Nari Ultimate adds an extra dimension to your gaming that you won't have experienced before.

Given the customization options and tinkering you can do with Razer's Synapse software, and THX's Spatial audio app, the already-excellent audio and immersion can be enhanced further.

A premium headset, for sure, but one you'll never look back from after getting.

4. Stealth 600 Gen 2 The best mid-range wireless headset Acoustic design: Closed Back, over ear | Drivers: 50mm | Battery life: 15 hours | Weight: 580g | Compatibility: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC View at Amazon Solid battery life Comfortable for glasses wearers Excellent audio and microphone accuracy Next-gen compatible Plastic across headband feels cheap Ear cups started to hurt after long-term wear

The second generation of Turtle Beach Stealth 600's are a great low-to-mid level wireless headset compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC.

With nicely-tuned 50mm drivers, a solid-but-unspectacular 15-hour battery life, a comfortable fit - even with glasses - the bang for buck value is strong. Throw in an easy setup process, and a very accessible price tag, and you really are off to a winner. This is certainly a great choice for gaming on a budget, as the sound quality is top-tier and the microphone sensitivity is ideal for those who want to communicate without shouting. However, because of the reasonable price, the headset plastic does feel a bit cheap, especially across the headband and on the ear cups, and unfortunately, the ear cups do get a little uncomfortable in longer gaming sessions.

However, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2's are a good sequel to an affordable wireless headset. It looks pretty good, feels pretty good, and sounds great - a no-brainer if you're looking to get a pair of headphones ahead of the next-gen release that won't bankrupt you. This is definitely one of the best wireless gaming headsets, and certainly of the best Turtle Beach headsets.

5. Logitech G Pro X wireless The best wireless gaming headset for low latency Acoustic design: Closed back; over ear | Drivers: PRO-G 50mm | Battery life: 20 hours | Weight: 11.2oz / 320g | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch View at Amazon Plenty of customization options Wide, open soundscape Precision audio with DTS 2.0 Considerably more expensive than wired version

The Logitech G Pro X is one of the latest and greatest in the range of Logitech headsets. If you're looking for a good wireless gaming headset, you can't go wrong with the G Pro X.

It's very comfortable, has incredibly low latency, excellent audio quality, and a very strong 20-hour battery life. The G-Hub software provides a massive selection of EQ adjustments and options at your disposal as well, while the option for precision surround sound on PC is excellent too.

The software isn't available on the PS4 or a docked Nintendo Switch, obviously, but even the default quality of the headset is enough to ensure you'll have a great experience away from your PC with this excellent wireless gaming headset.