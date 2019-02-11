Apex Legends Solos and Duos modes are coming, according to latest leak

Ever since Apex Legends came out... *checks notes* one week ago, fans of Respawn's free-to-play battle royale game have been vocally demanding for the inclusion of Solos and Duos modes to complement the single, three player squad based match type available in the multiplayer title.

Read more The best Apex Legends characters to play as, and which one's right for you

While the Titanfall 2 studio has remained mostly silent on the matter, new efforts from dataminers (i.e. people who comb through a game's internal files for clues about possible updates) have potentially revealed plans for both Solos and Duos modes to arrive to Apex Legends sometime in the future.

This news comes by way of Fortnite dataminer ShiinaBR, who posted their findings online over the weekend, showing Apex Legends' files making reference to a "SOLO MODE" and "2-man Squad" mode, though it mentions little else about a possible release date or official announcement from Respawn itself.

LEAK:Solo & Duo game modes found in the game files! No information about when they will be released, but we may see them very soon. pic.twitter.com/XYz8KlXeehFebruary 9, 2019

Last week, dataminers also uncovered signs of a possible Ranked Mode on the way for Apex Legends, which would presumably work in similar fashion to the Competitive Leagues we see in games like Overwatch and Rainbow Six: Siege.

We've reached out to Electronic Arts for comment on this potential leak, and will update the story when we hear anything more but, for now, it's looking very likely that big things are on the way for Apex Legends, which is already breaking Fortnite records with its rapidly growing player count.

Apex Legends has already made it onto our list of the best free PS4 games to download and play right now. See which other F2P titles made the cut.