Apex Legends heirlooms - what are heirlooms in Apex Legends and how do you get them?

When opening crates in-game, you've most likely never come across Apex Legends heirlooms. That's because they're utter needles in the proverbial hay stack. Luckily they're cosmetic-only, and consist of item sets that afford specific characters with new aesthetics. It's a difficult one to wrap your head around, especially if you're yet to drop one, so follow along with our guide as we list everything we currently know about heirlooms in Apex Legends.

How to get heirlooms in Apex Legends and how common are they?

Apex Legends heirlooms cannot be crafted. You can't even view them in-game until you've unlocked them. Right now, the only method of unlocking them is via Apex Crates. They are the rarest possible drop in the game, but when you do eventually get them, the heirlooms come as a set for each legend. This means you'll get three heirlooms all at the same time, and even better, they don't count as opening an Apex Crate which means you'll still have another one to open afterwards.

Since they're the rarest drop in the game, there must be a slim chance of getting them, right? That's correct - unfortunately, according to the official Apex Legends FAQ, there's a less than 1% chance of getting an heirloom set.

Every cloud has a silver lining though! Much like how you're guaranteed a legendary cosmetic in every 30 Apex Crates you open, an heirloom set is guaranteed to drop once in every 500 crates. This means you could get it on your first or your 500th crate, but as long as you open 500 total crates, you are definitely going to get one heirloom set. If you own all of the heirloom sets in the game though, this won't apply anymore because it's impossible to earn duplicates in Apex Legends.

Since a crate costs 100 Apex Coins, and you can buy 1,000 Apex Coins for £8, it means that one crate costs 80p. Multiply that by 500 and you're only guaranteed an heirloom set for every £400 you spend. Value!

What heirloom sets are there in Apex Legends?

Right now, there is just one heirloom set in the game, which is for Wraith. You'll know you've got it because the Apex Crate will flash red as it bursts open, and inside you'll receive an intro quip, banner pose, and a unique skin for her melee knife. The aforementioned FAQ confirms that more heirloom sets will be added to the game later down the line, so there will likely be at least one set for each Legend in the game.