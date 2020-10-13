Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch bundles are live in the UK - for now

The Amazon Prime Day deals are here and if you've been waiting for the right time to pick up a Nintendo Switch, you've just found it. One of the stand-out offers is a £40 saving on a Neon version of Nintendo's hybrid console that comes with three games, including the fantastic platformer Rayman Legends.

Two of the other games included in this bundle are Sports Party and Monopoly, so if you're looking for something to play with the family, your bases are covered with this deal. With all three games being download codes, you might want to invest in some Nintendo Switch SD Cards to help you ensure you have all three to hand at once.

On top of that, you should also keep your eye on Prime Day to see if there are any of our best gaming headsets on offer, some of which may appear in the Amazon Prime Day headset deals. Headsets can dramatically increase the quality of audio, and while you might not need them as much for the commute at the moment, they're still well worth investing in.

And, if you'd rather save a bit more on the Nintendo Switch, or want a straight-forwardAmazon is also offering the console on its own for £269.99.

Prime Day Switch bundles

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) + Rayman Legends (code_ + Sports Party (code) + Monopoly (code) | £279 at Amazon

If you want to pick up the standard Nintendo Switch, this is by far and away the best offer you'll find - it gets you the console and three game codes for the price of the console by itself. A bargain by any other name.

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing |£289 at Amazon

This is red hot as you're basically getting 2020's hottest Switch game for a tenner. This originally went live at midnight but sold out straight away, so we were surprised to see it back this morning.

Nintendo Switch | £299.99 at Amazon

Looking for the standard Nintendo Switch console by itself? For some reason, this is £20 more than usual, but if the other offers sell out, this might be your last chance to bag one for a while.

While the Switch is a portable console, it can also be used when connected to a TV, which is why we suggest checking out our best gaming TV guide so you can get the perfect picture when playing at home.

There's plenty of other Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals including offers on accessories and the Lite console.