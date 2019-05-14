All Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients locations - complete list of ingredients in Kingdom Hearts 3

As you travel around the various Disney worlds featured in the game you'll no doubt have spotted different Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients lying around the place just waiting to be collected. From Apples and Apricots to Watermelons and Zucchinis, there are total of 59 different ingredients you'll need to find for little chef in order to earn the Conucopia trophy or achievement. This can be difficult as there are such a variety of ingredients to locate in Kingdom Hearts 3, and a lot of them can only be obtained in certain areas, so follow our complete guide and you'll be racking up those Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients in no time.

Complete Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients list

With so many ingredients found in different locations, we've got the complete list of ingredients here alphabetically.

Apple

Apricot

Banana

Basil

Bay Leaf

Beef

Blackberry

Black Trumpet

Black Truffle

Blood Orange

Butter

Carrot

Caviar

Celery

Chanterelle

Cheese

Chocolate

Cloves

Cod

Cornichon

Crab

Dill

Eel

Eggplant

Filet Mignon

Garlic

Gooseberry

Grapes

Honey

King Oyster Mushroom

Lemon

Lobster

Melon

Miller Mushroom

Morel

Mussel

Olive Oil

Onion

Orange

Parsley

Pear

Porcini

Portobello

Pumpkin

Quail

Raspberry

Rice

Rosemary

Saffron

Scallop

Sea Bass

Sole

Sour Cherry

Strawberry

Thyme

Tomato

Veal

Watermelon

Zucchini

Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients - Olympus

Olympus has six different ingredients that you can find. Apples and Apricots are found on trees as you run up the Cliff Ascent, while King Oyster Mushrooms and Porcini are in the Thebes Gardens. Pears can be found at Mount Olympus, while you need to visit the Cherry Flan at the top of Thebes Overlook for a Sour Cherry or two.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients - Twilight Town

Twilight Town offers a bunch of different ingredients in both the fruit bowls and Chinese food boxes dotted around. The former can contain Apples, Apricots and Lemons, while the takeaway boxes can have Butter, Cheese, Chocolate, Caviar, Sole and Veal. Out at the Abandoned Mansion is where you can also find herbs like Thyme and Cloves.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients - Toy Box

Right outside of Andy's House is his front garden which has a bunch of different herbs in. You'll find Basil, Bay Leaf, Cloves, Parsley, Rosemary and Thyme here. Head on over to Galaxy Toys where you'll find a number of Chinese food boxes again with Butter, Caviar, Cheese, Cornichons, Garlic and Onions. Up in the Rest Area of Galaxy Toys is the Strawberry Flan - simply complete the mini game to earn a Strawberry.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients - Kingdom of Corona

In the Kingdom of Corona Forest, you'll find a lot of wild ingredients like Black Trumpets, Black Truffles, Chanterelles, Morels and more. Check the water areas of the Marsh too for some Eels. Head over to the Thoroughfare and hop in the water by the waterfront to grab some Cod, Sea Bass and Mussels. Leave Thoroughfare via the bridge and take a right down to the Shore, where you can find Scallops on the beach and Lobster in the water. Go back up to the main street in the Thoroughfare and all the carts and market stalls can provide plenty of fruits and vegetables like Tomato, Zucchini, Pumpkin and Garlic. Throughout the rest of the Forest, expect to find herbs like Basil and Rosemary. Head right back to the very start of the world to find the Blood Orange Flan who will provide you with - yep, you guessed it - Blood Oranges.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients - Monstropolis

Monstropolis is a linear world so you'll get most of what you're after on your first run through, but if you're after any more, the three main ingredients you'll find in the Chinese takeaway boxes are Beef, Olive Oil, and Onion. You can also find the Banana Flan through the left-most brown door in the Door Vault to earn some tasty Bananas.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients - Arendelle

The frozen mountainscape of Arendelle isn't particularly lush for foraging, but there's a couple of things you can find like Apples and Carrots inside crates and barrels. There's a few Gooseberry and Raspberry bushes around too, along with Portobello mushrooms.You can find the Grape Flan off the side of the North Mountain Ridge for some delicious Grapes.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients - The Caribbean

As expected, The Caribbean has a number of ocean based wildlife you can obtain. Crabs and Lobster can be found everywhere across the islands on the High Seas, and you can also find Dill, Miller Mushrooms and Porcini on the shores. Quail, Apricots and other food can also be found on the Port Royal waterfront, inside crates and market stalls. Head over to the top of the Fort in Port Royal for the Watermelon Flan, which is the only place you can obtain the delicious fruit.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients - San Fransokyo

San Fransokyo and the world of Big Hero 6 isn't home to many ingredients, most of which you can also find elsewhere. The big one is Melon though obtainable from the Honeydew Flan which only spawns at night time on top of a building in the central area of the city. You'll also find Beef, Quail and Eel throughout the bustling town.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients - 100 Acre Wood

You'll still have a lot of ingredients left to discover and for most of those, you'll want to head to the land of Winnie the Pooh. There are three separate match-three mini games that all follow the same rules, but offer different rewards. One is great for vegetables, another for fruit, and the final one exclusively gives out Honey. If you're struggling for any fruit or vegetables, play a few games in 100 Acre Wood and you should be sorted. Common rewards here include Blackberry, Zucchini, Carrots, Oranges and Eggplants.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients - Moogle Shop

Throughout your playthrough of Kingdom Hearts 3, a number of ingredients will appear in the Moogle Shop which are exclusive. This means you can't find them anywhere else. In our experience, these ingredients are Celery, Rice, and Saffron. If you're struggling to find any of these, check your nearest Moogle Shop and you should be able to buy them.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ingredients - Filet Mignon

You've probably noticed that the one ingredient we haven't covered is Filet Mignon, and that's because it's obtained in a unique fashion. The only way to get Filet Mignon in Kingdom Hearts 3 is to go to the Little Bistro and earn Excellent grades while cooking meals. You won't receive it every time, but sometimes you'll be rewarded with one Filet Mignon on top of the meal you cooked.

All of these ingredients are used at the bistro in Twilight Town. If you earn an Excellent score on every single meal, you'll earn the Master Chef trophy/achievement, so get cooking!

