The first teaser trailer for Ahsoka has played at Star Wars Celebration.

The footage, which has not yet been released to the public, starts with the former Jedi in a ship while someone tries to use the Force.

There's also a tease of one Ezra Bridger... but we only see the back of his head, so who's playing him is a mystery for now.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who will play Sabine Wren, also talked about her character at the convention. "It feels like I've been adopted into a family," she said. "Set is going really well! I know how much Sabine means to people in this room. Watching Rebels, she's come to me. You guys are going to be really excited about her journey."

The last time Ahsoka was seen in live-action, she was with Luke Skywalker at his fledgling Jedi school, watching him train baby Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6. Before that, she appeared in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5, which saw her on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ahsoka will star Rosario Dawson as the titular former Jedi, while Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ivanna Sakhno have joined the cast in mystery roles. Ray Stevenson will play a villainous Admiral (but not Thrawn). Hayden Christensen is also reportedly reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker, though a recent report has cast some doubt on his post-Obi-Wan Kenobi return.

Showrunner Dave Filoni also explained more to Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) about what to expect from the show. "Ahsoka is a continuous story," he commented. "It is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures. That's what I want the character to be doing, and I think that's what fans want now. They have such a relationship with her. I've only recently started to understand that all those kids that watched Clone Wars are now a lot older – they're very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be."

Ahsoka is far from the only Star Wars show coming to Disney Plus soon. There's also The Mandalorian season 3 , which lands February 2023 (and has had a trailer and extra footage screened at Star Wars Celebration), and Andor, which is coming this August 31. Andor also has a trailer to get excited about, as well as a confirmed season 2.

Looking further ahead, projects like The Acolyte and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watt's show, which is called Skeleton Crew and stars Jude Law, are also in the works.