Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins Rosario Dawson in Star Wars series Ahsoka

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has joined the cast of Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka.

Details on who Winstead is playing in the Disney Plus show are currently under wraps, per The Hollywood Reporter. She joins Rosario Dawson, who will play the titular former Jedi, after first debuting as the character in The Mandalorian. Hayden Christensen is also set to appear in the series as Anakin Skywalker, while Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play Star Wars Rebels character Sabine Wren, and Ivanna Sakhno will play an unknown role.

Winstead most recently appeared in Netflix actioner Kate and played Huntress in DC Comics movie Birds of Prey.

The Ahsoka series is still shrouded in mystery, but it's set to take place after Return of the Jedi, and, according to THR, production will start this spring. Dave Filoni is penning the series and will executive produce alongside Jon Favreau.

Ahsoka is far from the only Star Wars project headed to the small screen soon. The Book of Boba Fett is currently releasing weekly on Disney Plus, while Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian season 3, and Rogue One spin-off Andor are all expected to debut on the streamer this year. Then, on the big screen, there are multiple movies on the way from Patty Jenkins, Rian Johnson, and Taika Waititi, and there's even a film set to be produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

There's no word yet on when Ahsoka will release, but in the meantime, you can check out The Book of Boba Fett release schedule to see exactly when the next episode will arrive in your time zone.