Ahsoka Tano Disney Plus series casts Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

The upcoming Ahsoka Tano Disney Plus series has cast Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, reports Variety.

Wren is a Mandalorian warrior who knows her way around explosives, having made her debut in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which ran for four seasons between 2014 and 2018. She helped rescue her home planet from descending into civil war, and she has a history with the legendary Darksaber, having bestowed it onto Bo-Katan. We saw that story thread continue in The Mandalorian season 2.

The Disney Plus series' main character, Ahsoka Tano, was also originally an animated character. Her first appearance was in 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars and she made the quantum leap to live-action in The Mandalorian season 2, where she was played by Rosario Dawson. Now, Sabine Wren is joining her in the upcoming Disney Plus series.

You'll recognize Bordizzo from her role as Snow Vase in the Netflix movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, and as Helena in the Netflix series The Society. She also played Daniel Radcliffe's love interest in the 2019 action comedy Guns Akimbo.

Disney Plus announced its Ahsoka Tano series back in December 2020. Dawson is reprising her role as the titular former Jedi, and it's been reported that Hayden Christensen is coming back as Anakin Skywalker. Production is scheduled to kick off sometime in early 2022, but there isn't a definitive release date yet.

