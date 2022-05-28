New footage from The Mandalorian season 3 has screened at Star Wars Celebration – and here's what it shows.

The new look at the upcoming episodes sees the first ever glimpse at Mandalore in live-action, along with an incredible looking Star Destroyer, and even Din Djarin leading some Mandalorians into battle.

It's not all action, though, with a heartwarming moment showing Mando hugging Grogu, and some Babu Frik-style creatures can also be seen (he's the little guy from The Rise of Skywalker).

The fresh footage joins The Mandalorian season 3 trailer, which was recently revealed at the convention. At the moment, though, neither are available to the public.

The season 3 trailer starts with The Armorer saying how unhappy she is that Mando removed his helmet – and, worse still, he removed it by choice. Bo-Katan Kryze sits upon a throne and she says that she, too, is unimpressed by Mando. Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin then promises to head to Mandalore to be "forgiven for his transgressions." Greef Karga also makes an appearance, seemingly mayor of a town, and in a shootout.

Of course, the footage also has Baby Yoda and Mando back together once more. Come the end, a different character in Mandalorian armor asks Grogo: "Did you think your Dad was the only Mandalorian?"

The Mandalorian season 2 finale saw the Child whisked away by Luke Skywalker for Jedi training, but the youngling was swiftly reunited with Mando in The Book of Boba Fett episode 7. The new season sees the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga. Christopher Lloyd has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

The Mandalorian season 3 is far from the only Star Wars show coming to Disney Plus soon. There's also Rogue One spin-off Andor, which recently released its first trailer and is due to arrive this August 31, and Ahsoka, which is coming in 2023, and also has a first teaser. Looking further ahead, projects like The Acolyte and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watt's show, which stars Jude Law, are also in the works.

The Mandalorian season 3 arrives February 2023. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.