The Mandalorian season 3 trailer teases Mando’s trip to Mandalore - description from Star Wars Celebration

By published

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer has debuted at Star Wars Celebration

The Mandalorian
(Image credit: Disney)

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer has been unveiled at Star Wars Celebration. 

The new footage, which is not yet available to the public, sees Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin travelling to Mandalore to be "forgiven for his transgressions." Bo-Katan Kryze is then seen on a throne – and Baby Yoda and Mando are back together once more. "Did you think your Dad was the only Mandalorian?" someone asks Grogu

See more

It's also been confirmed that season 3 will premiere on Disney Plus in February 2023, and a poster, with a green color scheme, has also been released. 

See more

The Mandalorian season 2 finale saw the Child whisked away by Luke Skywalker for Jedi training, but the youngling was swiftly reunited with Mando in The Book of Boba Fett episode 7. The new season sees the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga. Christopher Lloyd has also joined the cast in a mystery role

As for the likes of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano or even Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, their presence is up in the air for now. Sasha Banks has confirmed she won't be back as Koska Reeves, though, while Gina Carano is also definitely not returning as Cara Dune. 

Production on the new season kicked off in October 2021 and filming wrapped in March 2022. 

The Mandalorian season 3 is far from the only Star Wars show coming to Disney Plus soon. There's also Rogue One spin-off Andor, which recently released its first trailer and is due to arrive this August 31, and Ahsoka, which is coming sometime next year, while Obi-Wan Kenobi releases imminently. Looking further ahead, projects like The Acolyte and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watt's show, which stars Jude Law, are also in the works. 

While you wait for The Mandalorian season 3, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon from the galaxy far, far away. 

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards

I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after I got my BA in English. 