Andor trailer revealed at Star Wars Celebration – and season 2 confirmed

The first trailer for Andor has been unveiled at Star Wars Celebration – and season 2 has been confirmed.

The gritty footage sees the ominous tolling of bells and stormtroopers patrolling the streets – but people are fighting back. Check it out above.

Series developer Tony Gilroy revealed at the event that season 1 will consist of 12 episodes, and season 2 will be another 12 – and the final scene will lead into Rogue One. Season 1 of Andor will take place over a year, five years before the movie, while season 2 will cover the following four years.

New looks at the show were also unveiled at the convention, which you can see below.

Mon Mothma’s here! #Andor #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/0caGK4g3YOMay 26, 2022 See more

Here’s the official teaser poster for #Andor #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/F98W5zfrpGMay 26, 2022 See more

Andor follows Diego Luna's titular Cassian Andor, who was introduced in Rogue One... and heroically sacrificed himself at the end. Genevieve O'Reilly returns as Mon Mothma, while Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, Kyle Soller, and Denise Gough also have roles in the show.

"It's the journey of a migrant," Luna recently told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) of the show. "That feeling of having to move is behind this story, very profoundly and very strong. That shapes you as a person. It defines you in many ways, and what you are willing to do."

The Disney Plus show will also see Cassian's homeworld destroyed and his later realization that running forever isn't possible. "His adopted home will become the base of our whole first season, and we watch that place become radicalized," Gilroy explained . "Then we see another planet that's completely taken apart in a colonial kind of way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They're wiping out anybody who's in their way."

Mon Mothma also has a major part to play in the series and her story will run alongside Cassian's.

Andor is far from the only Star Wars show coming to Disney Plus soon. There's also The Mandalorian season 3 and Ahsoka, which are both coming sometime next year, while Obi-Wan Kenobi releases imminently. Looking further ahead, projects like The Acolyte and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watt's Amblin-esque show are also in the works.