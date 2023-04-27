New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer teases an all-out war for humanity as we know it

A new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has arrived.

Based on the Beast Wars storyline, the new film follows a pair of human archaeologists – Noah, played by Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Elena, played by Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) - who stumble upon new three new iterations of the Transformers race: the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see an all-out war between the Terrorcons and the Autobots – with a new, longer look at Scorponok, a Predacon who transforms into a moss-covered scorpion.

"For centuries, our kind has stayed hidden on earth," Optimus Primal says in the trailer. "But darkness has found us again."

Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) directs from a screenplay by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber. Previously, longtime franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura promised that the franchise would evolve into a mix between the epic scale of the Michael Bay movies, and the heart of the recent Bumblebee standalone movie. Because fans loved the nostalgic vibes of Bumblebee, Rise of the Beasts takes place in the 1990s.

The cast includes Luna Lauren Velez, Liza Koshy, Peter Dinklage, John DiMaggio, Pete Davidson, Cristo Fernandez, Ron Perlman, David Sobolov, Tongayi Chirisa, and Tobe Nwigwe.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to hit theaters in the United States on June 9, 2023. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.