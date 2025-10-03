Sorry Prime Day, these $6 Nintendo amiibo deals at GameStop are the best Switch savings around

The best Prime Day Switch deals are just around the corner, and yet it's GameStop, not Amazon, that is rolling out some of the best deals I've ever spotted when it comes to amiibo.

A huge range of amiibo figures are now just $5.99 at GameStop, new and old. Some of my favorite figures from the entire 940+ line, like the Kingdom Hearts Sora Smash Bros release, are included in the sale, and I've never seen him in his glorious big red pants this cheap before. In the UK, a lot of these amiibo have been out of stock for months, and can only be found at extortionate after-market prices, so I can't emphasize to US Nintendo fans enough the importance of grabbing these while you still can.

Super Smash Bros. Series Sora (Kingdom Hearts) amiibo | $19.99 $5.99 at GameStop

Save $14 - This amiibo is one of my favorites as it's a bit of a rarity these days to find any merch of Sora in his original Kingdom Hearts garb. Typically, you'll find Sora for $19.99, so you're saving $14 here too, which is enough to buy multiple more amiibos in this mega sale.



UK: £12.99 at Nintendo Read more ▼

Super Smash Bros. Series Sephiroth amiibo | $15.99 $5.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - There was a huge scramble to get this Final Fantasy 7 amiibo of iconic silver-haired boy Sephiroth when he originally launched, so I'm amazed to see him this cheap. This figure is so lovingly sculpted that it makes for a must-have for any fan of the original game, whether you own Smash Bros Ultimate or not. UK: Check stock at Amazon Read more ▼

Super Smash Bros. Joker amiibo | $15.99 $5.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - Talking of originally hard-to-get amiibo, Joker is sold out on most other US retailers, so I'm shook he's down to just $5.99 at GameStop. Out of the entire sale, I suspect Persona fans will grab him up pretty quickly, so I'd grab him asap if you don't want to be subject to aftermarket pricing. UK: £33.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Super Smash Bros. Series Kazuya amiibo | $15.99 $5.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - This Kazuya amiibo is one of the last Smash figures of the lineup, and a great piece of merch for Tekken and Smash Bros fans alike. He's also down to just $5.99 right now in the sale, the lowest ever price I've spotted for one of my favorite amiibos to date. UK: £12.99 at Nintendo Read more ▼

Super Smash Bros. Terry amiibo | $15.99 $5.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - This Terry Bogard from the Fatal Fury fighting game series is one of the few amiibos from this sale that I don't personally own, so I'm seething with jealousy that those of you in the US can grab him for just $5.99 right now. UK: £15.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Super Smash Bros. Banjo and Kazooie amiibo | $15.99 $5.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - Everyone's favorite bear and bird are also just $5.99 at GameStop, but I expect this amiibo won't be around for long. It's one of the cutest figures from the whole lineup, and even features a jiggy base which feels perfectly on-brand with the N64 icons - this is an absolute bargain, duh-huh! UK: Check stock at Amazon Read more ▼

Super Smash Bros. Pokemon Pikachu amiibo | $19.99 $5.99 at GameStop

Save $14 - This Super Smash Bros Pikachu amiibo is one of the earliest figures ever released, and its sculpt and design still hold up amongst the huge improvements amiibos have had over the years. You can grab his adorable little face for just $5.99 today, and save $14 in the process, which could be put towards even more amiibo. UK: £12.99 at Nintendo Read more ▼

Super Mario Boo amiibo | $19.99 $5.99 at GameStop

Save $14 - This amiibo is one of a kind as it glows in the dark, which feels very fitting for a Boo ghost. Boo is down to just $5.99 despite this unique glowy feature, saving you $14 off its $19.99 MSRP, and at a perfect time too, as he makes for a great spooky Halloween decoration. UK: £12.99 at Nintendo Read more ▼

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Do you need a GameStop Pro membership to buy these amiibo? You do not need a GameStop Pro Membership in order to pick any of these discounted amiibo. All of these $5.99 amiibo, and the other figures that are available from $15.99 at GameStop, are available to anyone in the US.

Are there any rare Nintendo amiibo? What amiibo figures people deem as 'rare' can depend on a lot of factors, namely availability. Nintendo will occasionally do restocks via its official US and UK storefronts, which helps make previously hard-to-get figures more accessible, but there are a few that are prone to becoming fodder for resellers. I always recommend grabbing amiibo from the rarer Nintendo properties and games you love, which rarely have merch of their own. For example, the Banjo & Kazooie amiibo included above sold out quickly here in the UK, and it, along with the Joker and Sephiroth figures, would be the ones I suspect will be harder to find at retail prices in the months and years to come.