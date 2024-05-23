20% off the Lego Millennium Falcon makes this build the ideal Memorial Day activity

If you’re stumped on what to get up to this Memorial Day weekend, this deal on the Lego Millennium Falcon might’ve just given you an easy answer.

The shabby ship that “made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs” has seen plenty of bricky translations over the years and they consistently wind up in the lists of the best Lego Star Wars sets ever.



This 2019 Rise of Skywalker tie-in iteration (73257) is impressively screen-accurate and fits heaps of detail into its 1,351 pieces so it’s definitely up there with the best of them (especially now that the cool 2015 version has been retired). While it’s far from being the most expensive of the Lego Millennium Falcons, at $169.99, it’s still a fairly premium feeling set that definitely feels like treating yourself.

Thankfully, you can get this set for $135.99 right now at Amazon thus landing yourself a nice little discount of $34. The only time we had ever seen this set drop below this price was last year, and even then it was only $9 off what we’re seeing now. The Lego Millennium Falcon being on sale, added to all the freetime you’ll likely have over the long weekend, means it’s definitely worth adding to your basket while you can.

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon (75257) | $169.99 $135.99 on Amazon

Save $34 - While we did see the Lego Millennium Falcon set drop to $128.99 last year, it still makes for an impressive saving and is well worth picking up at this price. Buy it if:

✅ You love Star Wars

✅ You have a few hours to sink into a build



Don't buy it if:

❌ You’d prefer to save up and get the UCS version instead

❌ You don’t have a spot to display it in all its glory

Should you buy the Lego Millennium Falcon?

While far more modest in price and scale when compared to the $700 behemoth that is the UCS Millenium Falcon , this set offers a majorly satisfying ~4 hour build process that results in an awesome end result. Oh, and you can expect plenty of movie-accurate details to sooth your inner Star Wars nerd.

Alongside the fabulous ship itself, the Lego Millennium Falcon set also comes with a selection of Minifigures from The Rise of Skywalker: Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, Finn, C-3PO, R2-D2, D-O, and Boolio. Both suitable for display and play, the ship has room for any of the included figures to be placed inside of it and posed in the cockpit, kitchen, sleeping quarters, or main lounge area (where they can enjoy a little game of holochess).

If building this iconic little hunk of junk with a Star Wars movie marathon playing in the background sounds like your idea of paradise, you’re welcome. I think we just figured out your perfect plans for this coming Memorial Day weekend.