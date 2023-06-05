Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has picked his favorite Spider-Man movie – but it’s not one of his MCU efforts.

"I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made," Holland told The Associated Press (via Variety). Holland has appeared as the webhead in three solo movies: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He continued, "I’m so proud of everyone involved. [Sony producer] Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her [to the premiere] as her date, I couldn’t go because I’m here working [for The Crowded Room]. But I’m incredibly proud of them, I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it."

He isn’t wrong. Across the Spider-Verse lived up to expectations – and then some. The animated sequel has grossed over $200m worldwide on its opening weekend, with a near-350% increase on the original’s opening.

We're all gearing up for a sequel after the shocking Across the Spider-Verse ending. Luckily for wallcrawlers everywhere, the wait isn’t a long one: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into cinemas on March 29, 2024.

Next up for Tom Holland is The Crowded Room, an Apple thriller that sees the Spidey actor play Danny Sullivan, a man in '70s New York accused of a shooting. As seen from the first trailer, the mystery begins to unravel – and investigator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) begins to question his motives, history, and unsettling gaps in his memory. The series premieres on June 9.

