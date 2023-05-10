The first trailer for Apple's limited series thriller The Crowded Room has been released – and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is in the middle of a very tangled web.

Holland plays Danny, a man arrested in New York, 1979 on suspicion of a shooting. When interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) questions him, Danny's life story begins to unravel, hinting at a conspiracy far greater than him lurking in the shadows.

"I have these blank spots," Danny admits during the trailer, with several life events – including being befriended by a mysterious man, and the possible death of a woman – being called into question by Rya.

At first glance, it has all the makings of a twisting and turning crime thriller that should prick the ears of True Detective and Mindhunter fans. It also continues Tom Holland's pattern of intriguing post-Spidey roles, with the actor also playing against type in Apple's Cherry and Netflix's The Devil All the Time in the past few years.

Holland also acts as executive producer on The Crowded Room, which has been created by A Beautiful Mind writer Akiva Goldsman.

The Crowded Room also features Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, and Lior Raz, as well as guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

The first three episodes will be streaming on Apple TV Plus from June 9. The remaining entries in the 10-episode series will be available weekly on Fridays. For more on what to stream next, check out our guide to the best Apple TV shows, including Severance and Dickinson.