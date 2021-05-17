Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth stares into our souls in new behind-the-scenes pic

Official behind-the-scenes images from Thor: Love and Thunder have been few and far between. Praise the gods, then, that Chris Hemsworth has gifted us with a light-hearted look during filming – as the Australian actor poses for a low-budget 'poster' alongside director Taika Waititi.

The image, posted to Hemsworth’s Instagram account, sees the Thor actor with a Love and Thunder baseball cap. Waititi, perhaps mindful of not being able to match Hemsworth's piercing gaze, has his shades on. Interestingly, this appears to confirm that Thor will be once again rocking his long blonde locks, having reverted back to the classic look in Avengers: Endgame.

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) A photo posted by on

For the sneakier Marvel fans among us, there have also been images of the long-lens variety taken during production in Australia.

In the most recent wave of photos, Christian Bale – rumored to be playing villain Gorr the God Butcher – has been spotted with a shaved head on the set of Thor 4. Then, there are some real doozies: Natalie Portman’s Thor return (and emergence as a Goddess of Thunder) has seemingly been revealed in one set photo, while another teases a cameo from an A-list actor which we shan’t spoil here.

It’s all adding up to something that will have us gawping in amazement much like Hemsworth and Waititi are doing for their low-effort promo. It’s little wonder that Waititi has already talked up Thor: Love and Thunder as potentially "the best Marvel movie ever."

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released on May 6, 2022.

Discover what else is in the MCU pipeline with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.