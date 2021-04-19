New Thor: Love and Thunder set photos show Christian Bale with a shaved head

Christian Bale has been spotted on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder – and he's had a buzzcut.

Filming for the Thorquel is currently underway in Australia, which is where Bale was seen sporting his newly shaven head. He's playing Gorr the God Butcher, the movie's main villain, facing off against returning cast members Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

In typical Marvel fashion, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but a whole host of famous faces have been spotted on set courtesy of other leaked photos, including some surprising cameos from A-list actors and returning characters . There's even been some leaked video footage, which gives us a sneak peek of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster with her hands on Mjolnir .

Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy are involved, too, and James Gunn has been on hand to offer director Taika Waititi some advice on the characters. All in all, it looks like the movie is set to deliver on its promise of a sprawling "Avengers 5 feel" .

Thor 4 isn't the only A-list ensemble project that Bale has in the works – he'll also appear in David O. Russell's next movie . Pretty much nothing is known about the currently untitled movie, but Bale's co-stars include Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, and Mike Myers.