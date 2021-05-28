Thor: Love and Thunder behind the scenes photo reveals a very 80s Thor

Having put on some weight during Avengers: Endgame, Thor was probably going to have to lose the pounds at some stage in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now, behind-the-scenes photos have shown Chris Hemsworth's superhero wearing sweatbands and sweatpants and generally looking like someone straight from an 80s workout video.

Can we hope for a montage of Thor working that body? Do we dare even imagine what that would look like? Well, whatever the case, seeing the hulking Hemsworth in sweatbands is certainly a fun treat.

Considering Thor: Ragnarok also had a retro vibe, these photos come as little surprise, and no doubt the God of Thunder's next adventure will feature a few throwbacks to decades past.

There have been no official teasers for Thor 4, but we have seen various behind-the-scenes photos from the Australian film shoot currently taking place. The most official comes from Hemsworth himself, who posted an image to Instagram of himself and director Taika Waititi.

In other photos, Christian Bale – playing villain Gorr the God Butcher – has been spotted with a shaved head, Natalie Portman’s Thor return (and emergence as a Goddess of Thunder) has been revealed, and a cameo from an A-list actor (which we won't spoil here) has been revealed.

Thor: Love and Thunder looks set to be one of the biggest Marvel movies yet, with the Guardians of the Galaxy also set to appear in the movie. Thor 4 reaches cinemas on May 6, 2022. Discover what else is in the MCU pipeline with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.