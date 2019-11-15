This superb gaming laptop deal saves you $400 on Lenovo's powerful laptops

Getting a great gaming laptop deal is essential if you're on the lookout for a portable powerhouse. You'll always pay a bit of a premium for gaming laptops because they have to pack powerful components into a thin chassis, and offer a screen, keyboard and touch pad. So when a genuinely good offer comes along, it's very much worth paying attention. And Walmart has not one, not two but three great offerings on Lenovo gaming machines that are real tempters, even with the Black Friday gaming PC deals just around the corner.

The biggest of the lot is the excellent Lenovo Legion Y545 gaming laptop which is reduced by $400 and now down to $1,099. This makes this machine a genuine bargain with a very high bang-for-buck ratio. Generally, Lenovo is a trustworthy brand known for subtle but powerful devices (a relation of the Y545 holds the number two position in our guide to the best gaming laptops), and the Y545 is no different. It's packed with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD which will make easy work of your load times. If you've been saving up for a portable machine that will get you ray-tracing-fired gaming, or as a strong way in to the world of PC and laptop gaming, this is one of the best routes to both.

If you can't quite stretch to the four-figure mark, there are two other options ready and waiting for you that will serve you well as gaming machines and everyday laptops. There's a Y540 laptop with a 1660Ti graphics card - the top of the 16-series cards - which is down $350 to a delicious $849 right now; and there's a slightly cheaper sibling of that Y540 machine that has a 1650 graphics card and that is down to $799, saving you $300. The latter 1650 variant is pretty good value for money but what you can get for the extra 50 bucks with the 1660Ti variant is incredibly good value: stretch your budget by those 50 beans and you'll get an extra 1TB HDD and another 8GB of RAM. However. The one slight trade off is that the CPU goes down to an i5 processor with the 1660Ti model.

Considering how close the Black Friday game deals are - just two weeks away! - these are some seriously good early deals to consider. If you can't be bothered with the deals, offers and busy-ness of the sales period, then these are definitely good enough for you to for for right now. You won't regret pulling the trigger on any of these. Though, that 2060 build.....*chef's kiss*

Want to see how these compare to the more static machines you can get? Check out our guide to the best gaming PCs here.