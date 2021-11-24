This RTX 3060-equipped HP gaming PC is just $869 for Black Friday

This early Black Friday gaming PC deal gets you into an HP rig with a new-gen GPU for just $869.99.

Granted, it's not a top of the line new-gen GPU, but with the ongoing chip shortage still making all 30 Series graphics cards absurdly rare and expensive, it's worth paying attention whenever one goes on sale, even if it's tucked inside a pre-built gaming PC.

The HP Pavilion is a customizable pre-built that starts off with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a Radeon RX 5500 GPU for $549.99, which is a pretty good deal in its own right. But if you're able to fork out a couple hundred more, it's undoubtedly worth doing so for the new-gen RTX 3060 graphics card. Just swap out the RX 5500 for the RTX 3060 and the deal comes out to $869.99, which is still $100 less than it would normally cost.

Of course, if you've got a bigger budget, we'd advise upgrading a few other internal components to make the most of the GPU and better match modern gaming PC standards. For example, stepping up to a Ryzen 7 5700G CPU and 16 GB of memory would work wonders for performance and still only cost you $1239.99, which isn't bad at all for the configuration.

If you're after something a little more mobile, you'd do well to check out our guide to the best Black Friday laptop deals available now, some of which also include new-gen GPUs. Otherwise, this HP is one of the cheapest pre-builts with a 30 Series GPU we've seen so far.

