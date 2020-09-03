This Razer sale saves you up to $300 on a gaming laptop deal right now - and you get a free mouse and game too

Getting a gaming laptop deal seems like a rare thing given how much the word 'gaming' and the tech within these machines bumps up the price. However, if you really want the best gaming laptop at a slightly lower price than normal, we can't blame anyone looking to splash the cash on premium machines like Razer's Blade laptops. And if you are looking at these, then the discounts currently running across a range of their laptops will be of great interest to you.

Razer Blade sale: Save up to $300 on Razer gaming laptops

There are plenty of machines on offer, but we've picked out a few that seem to provide the best bang-for-buck value given what they are, how they hold their price in normal circumstances, and what the discounts are.

If you're after something super small and premium, but that can handle games as well as being your new home and work machine, the Blade Stealth 13 laptop is for you. It has a 10th-gen Intel processor along with a lean but mean 1650Ti graphics card. It's reduced by $300, down to $1,499.99, right now.

Next, we have the famous Razer Blade 15 laptop, done two ways. First, a leaner machine with an i7-10750H processor and RTX 2060 graphics card has been discounted by $200 to $1,599.99; but the more powerful Blade 15 Advanced has dropped from $2,600 to $2,399.99. This has a 10th-gen CPU that is one 'graded higher' as well as a beastly 2070 Super graphics card meaning you'll easily be able to enjoy ray tracing gaming with this portable powerhouse.

If you want the biggest and the best, then you need to look at the Razer Blade Pro 17. This 17.3" monster is the cream of the crop of the range and is now down to $2,399.99 instead of $2,600. It packs the specs you'd imagine from spending that much on a laptop, but you'll also be enjoying all your games on that exquisite, larger screen. Delicious.

On top of the discounts, the Blade 15s and Pro 17s also bag you a FREE Razer Viper mouse and a FREE copy of Marvel's Avengers. This is incredible value and all-round/ excellence thrown in. A monetary value of $130, but also a game and a strong contender for best gaming mouse to get you going and playing right away.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 | 13.3" 1080p 120Hz | i7-1065G7 CPU | GTX 1650Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | FREE Razer Viper mouse | FREE copy of Marvel's Avengers | $1800 $1,499.99 at Razer

For those looking for a small and slim powerhouse, the Stealth 13 from Razer is perfect. It's got everything to handle being a central home and work machine as well as crunching through games. One of the best small gaming laptops you can get - and with a $300 discount, it's good value now.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base | 15.6" 1080p 144Hz | i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | FREE Razer Viper mouse | FREE copy of Marvel's Avengers | $1,800 $1,599.99 at Razer

This is the top gaming laptop going and one of our favorites of all time. Getting $200 off (and a free game thrown in too!) is excellent value for the best machine in town and the premium nature that it is. This is at the lower end of the spectrum but still packs an almighty punch with a brand new 10th gen processor and an RTX 2060 graphics card. Nice.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced | 15.6"1080p 300Hz | i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2070 Super GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | FREE Razer Viper mouse | FREE copy of Marvel's Avengers | $2,600 $2,399.99 at Razer

If you are looking for a more powerful variant of the Blade 15 then you can save cash on that too right now. This beast has a 2070 Super graphics card combined with a 10th-gen Intel processor to make games shine and silky smooth across the 300Hz screen. And you get a free game and mouse. Excellent.View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 | 17.3" 1080p 300Hz | i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | FREE Razer Viper mouse | FREE copy of Marvel's Avengers | $2,600 $2,399.99 at Razer

This will serve you very well for years to come, playing modern games at high settings without breaking a sweat. You can save similar amounts on two more powerful builds but we think this is the best bang for buck value on a 17.3-inch beast. A free new game and mouse, too, once again, is a great bonus.View Deal

