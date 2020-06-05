Razer controller guide: a rundown of the best Razer gamepads

Fancy a Razer controller? Well, we can't blame you: they are some of the best in the business for PC and consoles, even giving official manufacturers' own models a run for their money.

They're not 'just' third-party gamepads, either. They justify their price by offering so much more. To get specific, the best Razer controllers provide customization, programmability, and exceptional design and build quality. But because there are more than a few models available, what's the best Razer PS4 controller? And what's the best Razer Xbox controller? Luckily for us, they're all quality so you can't go far wrong.

However, there are some key differences in features - and price - to be aware of. That's why we've gathered up a list of the best Razer controller models out there at the moment.

As a general tip before we get going, if you're a player of competitive games where every edge is key, the 'Tournament Edition' Razer controllers are probably more for you. If you're like me and mostly play single-player games or non-competitive online matches with friends, however, the 'Ultimate' variants are more likely your bag. Both are chock-full of features and options, though, and each is worth a serious look. Given their reputation, it's no real surprise that the company has taken what it knows so well in the form of their Razer headsets, Razer laptops, or Razer streaming gear and applied it to their many Razer controllers.

Razer PS4 controllers

Razer Raiju Tournament

The best PS4 Razer controller for eSports

Ergonomic design and premium feel

Great features

Tactile button feedback

Easy accompanying app

The Razer Raiju Tournament Edition is an excellent pick for those browsing Razer PS4 controllers. Though it's geared more towards sports and competitive play, it is still a wonderful controller for those looking for something premium and quality, and different to the DualShock 4.

It has a wonderful weight and build-quality you can really feel. However, underneath the premium exterior is a whole host of programmable options thanks to the corresponding Razer app. Just sync the app to the controller via Bluetooth and away you go, allowing you to tweak the function of each button however you see fit and even set the level of rumble on either side of the gamepad. In terms of sheer versatility, the Razer Raiju Tournament Edition certainly earns its keep.

This Raiju model succeeds in the realms of design, too: it's of the asymmetric school of thought more often seen on Xbox controllers. What's more, the design also represents the best of both worlds, as evidenced by the split D-pad and emphasis on the central touchpad. It's one of the top Razer controllers going, period - particularly thanks to the rear buttons that allow you to react faster without having to take your thumbs off the thumbsticks.

Razer Raiju Ultimate

The best premium PS4 Razer controller

Premium design and build

Very customizable

Features and programmable buttons coming out the wazoo

RGB lighting

The Razer Raiju Ultimate is perfect for those PS4 players looking to get increased versatility and functionality from their Razer controller. The customization, multi-functional buttons, and interchangeable D-pad and thumbsticks are all great factors that are useful to the dedicated eSports player craving an edge. They also make for an interesting addition to those who prefer 'story games' but are looking for shortcuts, or their own way to play.

The press of every button is satisfyingly tactile, and even the touchpad feels good to tap, with it never being in doubt whether presses registered either in wired or wireless modes. Not having to press L2 and R2 as far down when trigger lock is activated helps as well; it's a small feature almost every PS4 player will enjoy and be satisfied by. The extra 'M' buttons on the back of the controller will take some getting used to, but once you've mastered them, the Raiju Ultimate will be your go-to pad. They really help to reduce finger travel-time.

While it does have a large entry price, if you ever have the chance to grab a discount on this premium Razer controller for PS4, you'd be mad not to jump on that opportunity.

Razer Xbox controllers

Razer Wolverine Ultimate

The best Xbox Razer controller

Reliable

Quality Razer build

Interchangeable thumbsticks and d-pads

Onboard media controllers

The top Razer Xbox controller is the Wolverine Ultimate, without question. It's one of the highest-quality Razer controllers out of this entire guide, too.

Featuring the classic Razer Chroma RGB lighting that changes while you play, it matches those visuals with interchangeable thumbsticks and d-pads, four extra back buttons, and two extra shoulder buttons. Everything is within reach of your fingers no matter the controls you need or the game you're playing, increasing response-time dramatically.

The Wolverine Ultimate does have the 'Ultimate' price tag, but its features, quality design, and build largely justify it. It gives you the undeniable precision, quality, and pizazz a Razer controller should. In fact, it's the go-to controller of a few Xbox players we know - and for good reason.

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition

The best Xbox Razer controller for eSports

4 remappable buttons

Short hair trigger locks

Non-slip rubber grip

Elegant Chroma lighting

The Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition manages to balance advanced customizability and pared-back style, offering Xbox One players flexibility without being garish or ugly. The primary way the Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition achieves this is via four remappable buttons, two of which are back paddles that are easily accessed during the heat of play. This helps reduce finger travel-time, meaning you don't ever need to take your thumbs off the thumbsticks. That's crucial in competitive games, and it provides a few extra milliseconds that can save your (digital) life.

Other advancements this Razer controller features are hair-trigger locks, which reduce the actuation needed in the buttons and thus making the act of firing faster possible in first-person shooters. Also aiding competitive players is the controller’s ergonomic non-slip rubber grip, ensuring they always have a handle on their in-game actions.

If you're an Xbox player who loves the competitive scene, this controller is well worth considering.