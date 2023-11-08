This might be the best PS5 bundle I've seen yet, and we're still weeks away from Black Friday

I don't see too many PS5 bundles gracing US shelves, and I should know - I'm on the hunt for them every week. However, Black Friday is rapidly approaching and now's the time for savings - I just didn't think we'd be seeing Spider-Man 2 offers so quickly. Amazon and Best Buy are both offering a free copy of the latest web slinging adventure with their PS5 consoles this week, packing the highest value I've seen in a PS5 bundle to date.

You can grab both the game and console for just $499.99 right now, with delivery available as soon as tomorrow if you get in quick. Considering this is still a full-priced game, and it's going to be a stretch to see major discounts on it in upcoming Black Friday PS5 deals, that's an incredible offer. Whether you've been holding out on the new Spidey title to pick up a new generation device, or you've stumbled across a particularly lucrative PS5 bundle just as you start your search for holiday discounts, this is a winner.

PS5 | Marvel Spider-Man 2 | $499.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic amount of value, with Spider-Man 2 still fetching the full $69 MSRP. That's to be expected, this is a blockbuster new release after all. However, I certainly wasn't anticipating PS5 bundles to include the game for free this early on in deals season. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original title

✅ You want a big open world adventure

✅ You enjoy super hero games Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer the upcoming Slim design Price Check: Best Buy: $499.99



Should you buy the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle before Black Friday?

We're at a tricky spot in the year. Black Friday gaming deals are just a couple of weeks away after all, which makes throwing $500 on the table a little daunting. However, we often see retailers - particularly Best Buy - cycling their offers in the lead up to the main event. That means we'll some of these early sales disappear from the shelves, only to return on the big day itself. While there's no guarantees for the end of the month, we wouldn't expect to see much more value on offer from PS5 bundles in 2023. After all, this is the first time we're seeing a full priced game included for free in an offer this close to its release date. Previous Call of Duty, God of War Ragnarok, and Horizon Forbidden West bundles have all stayed at between $529 and $539 for their first few months on the shelves - eventually only dropping to $499 for very brief flash sales. If you've been waiting to dive back into the streets of New York, I'd recommend freefalling onto this one early.

That said, there are two situations where I'd think twice. The first is if you have no interest in Spider-Man 2. That may seem obvious, but this is the first year we've started to see discounts on the PS5 itself (it dropped to $449 over the summer). While the $50 you could save should the console take a straight price cut at the end of the month is less than the $69.99 price of this game, it's going to be far more valuable for you in particular. We're also anticipating more of these PS5 bundles on different titles further down the line as well.

Then we get to the PS5 Slim. Obviously, if you prefer the new design we'd recommend holding off here. It might be ever so slightly more expensive (the stand comes separately), but the value here isn't enough to warrant a whole different design.

