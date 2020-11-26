This Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is less than $600

If you're on the lookout for a laptop amid this year's Black Friday gaming deals, then this Dell G3 15 will be an excellent place to start when this deal goes live at 15:00 PT/18:00 EST. While it won't be running the most demanding games at the highest specs, there's a surprising amount of oomph hidden in here. If you're looking for something to run your favourite multiplayer games on, this has everything you'll need without having to push the boat out.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: $809.99 $599.99 at Dell

Whatever you're playing, it'll look great thanks to the 15.6-inch Anti-Glare display. And with a 256 SSD, while you might struggle to have too many games stored at any one time, they'll all load up with some serious speed. Add an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM, Dell's offering is likely to remain relevant for a good few years.

At its normal price, this would be a decent laptop, but thanks to Black Friday it's down more than $200 from $809.99 to just $599.99. As gaming laptops go, that makes this one very cheap indeed, and since it's Dell, you know that you're not only getting a good deal, but you'll be buying from one of the most trustworthy brands in the business when this deal goes live at 15:00 PT/18:00 EST.

This is a surprsiingly powerful machine at a very impressive price. 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD aren't completely top-of-the-line, but with an Intel i5 processor and a GTX 1650 under the hood, your favourite games should run without a hitch, while the knock-down price makes this a solid competitor.

