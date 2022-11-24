This Black Friday PS5 headset deal knocks a huge chunk off a premium Astro set

If you've waited until this winter time and the annual sales period to try and bag a top premium headset with a chunky discount then this Black Friday PS5 deal is for you.

The Astro A50, one of our absolute favorites, and probably one of the very best wireless gaming headset money can buy, is down to $249.99 at Amazon (was $299.99) - its lowest price for a full two years!

Honestly, among a strong field so far, this is the Black Friday PS5 headset you've been looking for. Given the fact that this headset regularly sits above the $275 mark (comfortably), and often sells for its full MSRP - it was selling for that as recently as a couple of days ago - the value here is excellent, and it represents a chance that's worth jumping on right now.

For a PSA, to make this Black Friday PS5 headset deal a true success you will have to incorporate an adapter - like Astro's official HDMI adapter - so as to compensate for the PS5's lack of optical port.

And also, to make this Black Friday PS5 headset deal even sweeter, you have a second option at play: the A50's small brother, the A40 is also at a lowest price (well, it misses it by two whole cents, so we're counting that). It can be yours - complete with the MiXAmp Pro TR - for just $179.99 at Amazon (was $249.99). If you can stretch the budget to beyond the $200 mark then this is a fine alternative, though wired, to the Astro A50.

You'll find more information on these deals below, and some more prices on our favorite PS5 headset below that.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 headset deal

Astro A50 Wireless | PS5, PS4, PC | $300 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is the lowest we've seen this headset in a whole two years! Excellent value and you will absolutely not regret investing strongly into your game audio with the A50s. Remember, you'll also need to get Astro's HDMI adapter to make up for the lack of optical connection in the PS5 but it's so worth it, and the saving on the headset itself compensates for that.



ASTRO Gaming A40 TR | PS5, PS4, PC | $250 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you can't stretch beyond $200 but still have a healthy budget (and you don't mind making the compromise of going wried) then this lowest-ever price on the Astro A40 is a great alternative to the above deal.



More of today's best PS5 gaming headset deals

If you're after more PS5 gaming headsets at some of the lowest prices around, then there are plenty more options to choose from below.

