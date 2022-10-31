These PS5 deals see premium wired Astro headsets come down to record-low prices

We know by now that PS5 deals that save you money on great gear come in many shapes and sizes, and they cover multiple areas from games to peripherals.

While we fully expect next month's Black Friday gaming deals to have some absolutely belting PS5 deals, if you want to get ahead of the sales and avoid the madness, then these quality Astro gaming headsets have crashed in price.

The headsets are all variations on the beauty that is the A40, but first is the simple wired A40 TR variation which has returned to a lowest ever price of just $99.99 at Amazon (was $149.99) (opens in new tab), receiving a price cut of a whole third. This set has been down to this price a few times before this year, but it has also been selling for its full MSRP of $1409.99 as recently as last week too. This is incredible value, and we're not sure if it'll drop further next month...

And if you want to get that sweet, sweet Astro A40 audio but have had your eye on the MixAmp Pro TR thrown in too, then that too is down to a record low price - on both PlayStation and Xbox! The PlayStation and PC version is at $179.99 at Amazon (was $249.99) (opens in new tab) and the Xbox and PC version is at the very same price of $179.99 (opens in new tab). With both varieties also covering PC, these are seriously good prices and could offer a one-and-done solution to a lot of gaming setups. The PlayStation variant has been down to this price before (well, two cents lower, actually) but this is the first time we've seen the Xbox/PC edition this low. Both were also selling for their full MSRP as recently as last week.

Remember, Astro makes some of the best gaming headsets going, so to see such quality sets crashing down in price makes for PS5 deals that are seriously worth taking note of. You'll find more information on both of these offers just below, and plenty more PS5 deals further down the page. Of course, we're also keeping you topped up on all the latest information, and updates on the Black Friday gaming headset deals.

Today's best PS5 deals on headsets

(opens in new tab) Astro A40 TR wired headset | PlayStation, PC, Xbox, Switch | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This wired PS5 headset is perfect for those who prefer the no-latency connection of a cable, and those who play on multiple systems. It's only ever been this price once before and that was months ago so you're saving a bunch of cash and striking at the best

possible time with this PS5 deal. It doesn't come with the AMP but see below if that's what you're after...



(opens in new tab) Astro A40 TR + MixAmp Pro TR | PS5, PS4, PC | $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - If you want to take the glorious A40 audio to another level, however, then the edition that comes with the MixAmp Pro TR unit is now down to a record-equalling low price (well, it's off by two cents!). This is exceptional value for a multiplatform headset such as this.



However, if you're after a more premium wireless gaming headset then check out the latest prices on some of the best in the business below.

