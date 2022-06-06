These gaming PC deals see up to $962 off RTX 3060 Alienware Aurora R12 machines today

Dell's gaming PC deals are offering up various RTX 3060 Alienware Aurora rigs at competitive prices today. Be warned though, that some of these best gaming PCs are selling rapidly, so you'll need to act sooner rather than later to secure one.

You can currently get your hands on an Alienware Aurora R12 configuration, complete with an 11th gen i7 CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for only $1,371.99 (was $2,130) (opens in new tab) for a saving of $758. It's a price we've seen a few times before, granted, but this gaming PC is proving incredibly popular with just shy of 50% claimed at the time of writing.

As far as competitively priced RTX 3060 PCs go from such an established brand, this is undoubtedly one of the better prices that we've seen online. Not only are you benefitting from the company's stellar build quality, but you're also getting faster 3200 MHz RAM sticks inside too, where other builds will cheap out with slower kits to keep the costs down.

The largest saving, however, is reserved for an Alienware Aurora R12 configuration running an 11th gen i9 CPU, RTX 3060, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for only $1,567.99 (was $2,530) (opens in new tab) for $962 off the sticker price. This is admittedly at the pricier end for an RTX 3060-enabled machine, sure, but you're getting double the RAM and a much faster processor than what is typically available in rigs in this price range. We think the extra expense is worth it for those after a machine with far more grunt to it to squeeze the extra juice out of the RTX 3060's 12GB VRAM with no bottlenecks to speak of.

