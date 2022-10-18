"There's no such thing" as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 right now

Sorry anime fans, Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 currently isn’t in the works.

CD Projekt Red‘s Japan country manager Satoru Honma reaffirms in an interview with Famitsu (opens in new tab) that the Studio Trigger anime adaptation is considered a standalone project (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)), though the developer is interested in creating more anime.

“I personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime in the future, partly because we have received very good feedback,” Honma says.

“However, just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there’s no such thing as ‘we are actually working on Season 2 in the background’.

“Even if we could make more anime in the future, I don’t know if it would be Season 2 or something completely different.”

There you go. Not a total shutdown, though we wouldn’t hold our breath at this point.

If you’ve been out of the loop, Cyberpunk 2077 has been enjoying something of a revival right now, with people flocking back to the game after watching the anime. As the dystopian RPG has enjoyed a bevy of fixes since launch, people are returning to find Night City a rosier sight.

Cyberpunk 2077’s resurgence was enough to send its concurrent Steam player peak back past The Witcher 3’s all-time concurrent player record. As you can imagine, one developer, in particular, felt quite good about all that.

CD Projekt has plenty of plans for the franchise moving forward, too. Alongside the possibility of more anime, Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a grand expansion before attention firmly shifts towards the sequel, known as Orion for the time being.

Among many other major announcements, CDPR recently confirmed The Witcher 4 is the start of a new trilogy; a new IP separate from Cyberpunk and Witcher; and a new third-party Witcher game also in development.