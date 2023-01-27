Netflix renews The Recruit starring Noah Centineo for season 2

The Recruit season 2 is happening at Netflix, with Noah Centineo returning for the new episodes. The show debuted on Netflix in December 2022, which makes this renewal particularly speedy.

Centineo plays a lawyer for the CIA in the series, whose life is thrown into dangerous turmoil when an asset tries to reveal her association with the organization.

"I'm thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show's adventurous take on the spy world and Noah's turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can't wait to turn it all up to '11' in season two," creator, showrunner, and executive producer Alexi Hawley said of the renewal (H/T The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)).

Added Centineo, who also executive produces: "I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I'm looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all."

Netflix has garnered quite the reputation for canceling shows ahead of their time, lately, which makes the news of The Recruit's renewal fairly surprising. The show was a hit for the streamer, though, charting on Netflix's global top 10 list for five weeks.

"We have never canceled a successful show," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has said of the streamer's cancelations. "A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget. The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience on a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever."

