The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate keyboard is over half-price today - Just $45.99 at Walmart

Whether you're gaming, working, or writing, you need a keyboard that can go the distance. Enter: The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate keyboard. It's down to just $45.99 at Walmart today, which is a saving of over half price. It fits in nicely with the laundry list of Amazon Prime Day game deals that are still on offer, and might just be the final piece of your puzzle if you're thinking of getting started on building a gaming PC for the first time.

So, what does it give you? For one thing, it's water and dust resistant. I can't even begin to tell you how important that is. We all like a snack or two when we're using our keyboards, and you'd be surprised at just how much can splash on there. You don't have to worry about things going wrong anymore, though, with the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate. It also comes with a reported 80 million keystroke life span. It's here for the long haul, to put it mildly, and at $45.99, it's one of the cheaper high-end options now out there.

Of course, a great keyboard is only ever a great keyboard if it feels just right. Thankfully, Razer has seen fit to equip the BlackWidow Ultimate with softer keys that still retain that satisfying click. The keys are all backlit, too, so you can still get your WASD on in a darker room. Whether you're on a budget or want to step up your keyboard game, the BlackWidow Ultimate is for you.

