The PlayStation Portal is still out of stock, so I made my own this Cyber Monday

I've been testing the PlayStation Portal, but since it's out of stock, I decided it was worthwhile re-exploring alternatives. So, following up on a previous project, I decided to transform the Logitech G Cloud into a makeshift handheld to see if it felt like an appropriate substitute. Now that I have the real deal to compare the handheld to, I'm pleased to say it's up to the task of providing a reliable PS Remote Play experience, and Cyber Monday is keeping it from returning to MSRP.

Again, it's PlayStation Portal stock issues that primarily inspired me to revisit this project, having previously whipped together my own Project Q handheld using the Logitech G Cloud. That and the fact I suspect the cloud streaming device could revert back to its original price for a little bit once Cyber Monday gaming deals wrap up for the year. It's currently down from $349 to $299, and while this isn't the first time we've seen this discount, there's always a chance it'll be the last time we see it till after Christmas.

But enough about the Cyber Monday deal side of things, let's chat about how I actually transformed the Logitech G Cloud into a PS Portal alternative. It's admittedly anything but complicated, and it really just involves downloading the Remote Play app using the Play Store. Being able to do that alone arguably makes buying a G Cloud over a Portal worth it, but that's not so much of a feat than an unfortunate self-own by Sony.

Logitech G Cloud (open box) | $349.99 $254.99 at Best Buy

Save $95 - If you were me then I'd be you, and I'd use your fingers to pick up an opened box G Cloud. That way, you'll actually save an extra $45 dollars all while still getting a handheld that should look next to new. Buy it if: ✅ You want to use various streaming apps

✅ You need full access to Android

✅ You can't wait for PS Portal stock Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather use your smartphone

❌ You're willing to wait for the PS Portal Price check: Walmart $439.90 | Amazon $279.99

Logitech G Cloud | $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This deal isn't exactly new, but Cyber Monday is helping keep it from reverting to full price for now. It sits right in the middle of the PlayStation Portal and Razer Edge in terms of price, despite the fact it can do more than Sony's former 'Remote Player' device. Buy it if: ✅ You want to use various streaming apps

✅ You need full access to Android

✅ You can't wait for PS Portal stock Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather use your smartphone

❌ You're willing to wait for the PS Portal Price check: Best Buy $299.99 | Walmart $439.90

(Image credit: Future)

Using the Logitech G Cloud as a PlayStation Portal alternative

Installing the PS Remote Play app on the G Cloud, and in turn creating a PS Portal alternative, is much the same as doing so using a smartphone. You simply install the Play Store app, follow the on screen instructions to sign in and that's a bingo. The only issue is, Sony's app seems to ignore any controllers that aren't either a DualSense or a BackBone One, but Logitech has thankfully included a workaround that sort of bridges the gap.

By using the G Cloud's built in ‘key mapping’ feature, you can assign each physical button to a virtual input, meaning you'll be able to trick it into thinking you're using the touchscreen. The only caveat to this is the fact you'll have the UI on screen, but I stopped noting the on screen buttons after a few hours playing Final Fantasy 16, so it's not as annoying as you'd think.

Using this workaround effectively provides you with the same Remote Play functionality as the PlayStation Portal. Naturally, you'll miss out on other perks like having full DualSense pads at your thumb tips and the slightly bigger screen, but those are the only real trade offs I can think of.

(Image credit: Future)

Should you buy a Logitech G Cloud over a PlayStation Portal?

Full disclaimer: I'm not saying you should automatically buy a Logitech G Cloud over a PlayStation Portal, especially if the latter comes back into stock. Ultimately, Sony's handheld is the best remote play device out there at the moment, and while it's a one trick pony, it feels more like the real Mccoy than anything else. However, if you also love the idea of being able to also stream Steam games, Xbox Game Pass, and access your PC library through Nvidia GeForce Now, it might be worth just spending the extra $100 for a device that can simply do more.

That said, while it's potentially my favorite makeshift Remote Play handheld, it's not the only PlayStation Portal alternative out there. For most people, I'd actually recommend picking up a BackBone One instead, as you've likely got a perfectly good smartphone in your pocket waiting to become a DIY portable PS Portal substitute. Technically, any modern Android device with Wi-Fi capabilities can become one, but I'm placing a focus on reliable, physical controls over hooking up Bluetooth controllers to larger tablets and PCs.

If you're looking for a third solution, it's worth noting I'm also playing around with turning the Razer Edge into a PlayStation Portal alternative, and I actually have some exciting news on that front. While the Android device can run the same Remote Play app as the G Cloud and use virtual button mapping, swapping out the tablet's included Kishi controller actually produces better results. Remember when I said the app plays nicely with the BackBone One? Well, clipping that on the Edge instead provides full direct controller compatibility. Boom.

BackBone One PlayStation Edition | $99.99 $69 at Walmart

Save $30.99 - Whether you're planning on using it with your smartphone or pairing it with the Razer Edge, the BackBone One PlayStation Edition is down to its lowest price, and absolutely worth picking up if you're waiting on the Portal. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to spend $200 on a PS Portal

✅ You want extra controls for other mobile games

✅ You have an iPhone Don't buy it if: ❌ You have an Android (that edition is separate) Price Check: Best Buy: $69.99 | Amazon: $69.99

Much to my dismay, the Razer Edge sat Cyber Monday out this year, so if you're into the idea of using one for Remote Play, you'll have to pay full price. However, I do actually prefer the G Cloud's larger screen to the Edge's elongated OLED display, and I think many of you pining for a real PS Portal will feel the same way.

Razer Edge + Kishi controller | $399.99 at Amazon

The Edge sadly didn't join the the Cyber Monday festivities this year, but here it is for those of you itching to pair it with a BackBone One for some remote play action. Who knows, perhaps you'll read this at a later date and it'll be down in price! Buy it if: ✅ You're looking for a robust mobile experience

✅ You want to use GeForce Now on the go Don't buy it if: ❌ You've already got a powerful smartphone Price Check: Walmart OOS | Best Buy OOS

In any case, I'm still working on our PlayStation Portal review, so watch this space for more on that. I'll also be sharing something more in-depth in regards to PS Portal alternatives shortly, and this rundown is more of a PSA than an in depth look.

If you're not really keeping your head in the clouds, you'll find some more of the best Cyber Monday handheld deals down below, including portable PCs that can do a lot more than link up to expensive home consoles.

Looking for a proper console? Check out Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals and Cyber Monday PS5 deals for bundle offers and more.