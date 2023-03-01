The Mandalorian season 3 brings back a major guest star

The Mandalorian season 3 premiere saw the return of both Mando and Grogu to our screens. But they weren't the only ones to make a comeback in a galaxy far, far away.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 1 follow.

Din Djarin headed to Nevarro during the first episode of season 3. At the center of one of its plazas was the remains of IG-11, the Taika Waititi-voiced droid who self-destructed during the season 1 finale to help save Grogu.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Thanks to Mando's legendary distrust of droids, his quest to reach the Living Waters under Mandalore – a planet essentially destroyed after the Siege of Mandalore – would need a helping hand in the form of IG-11.

His plan to reboot the straight-talking droid, however, suffered a setback when it reverted back to its original programming – and tried to kill Grogu. Upcoming episodes will likely revolve around Mando searching for new parts for his defective droid.

The Mandalorian season 3 also revealed the whereabouts of Cara Dune, the New Republic Ranger previously played by Gina Carano. As explained by Carl Weathers' Greef Karga, she's now working with "Special Forces." It's unclear if the character will appear in future episodes.

Mando also has some lingering mysteries to answer. Namely, the creatures Grogu saw in hyperspace – which might link in to the upcoming Ahsoka spin-off series, starring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi.

