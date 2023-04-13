The Mandalorian fans think a major character will be introduced in the season 3 finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7, so make sure you're up to date.

The Mandalorian season 3 finale has a lot of storylines to tie up after the events of 'The Spies'. Not only has Din Djarin been left in the clutches of Moff Gideon, but the rest of the Mandalorians are in peril from the Imperial leader.

Theories have already started about how Din may make his escape, including some suggestions that Grogu will have a hero moment saving Din in his IG-12 suit. However, there’s another major moment that plenty of fans think might happen: Admiral Thrawn’s introduction.

The mysterious character was confirmed in the recent Ahsoka trailer and it was announced at Star Wars Celebration that he’ll be played by Lars Mikkelsen. But could we be about to see more than just the back of his head in The Mandalorian season 3 finale?

He was heavily teased in episode 7 when Gideon asked the rest of the shadow council where exactly he was hiding. This has led some Redditors to predict he may appear in episode 8, but they’re just not sure how exactly.

"Holographic Thrawn debut at the shadow council meeting after Gideon's death or escape and groveling to the council for help," one user suggested (opens in new tab). While another theorized that "the final shot of the episode will be a close-up on Thrawn’s face."

"[The Mandalorians] will be saved by someone during the finale, but not the republic or Boba," argued a third. "It’s going to be Thrawn. Thrawn will finally arrive and take down Gideon’s fighters for being the power-hungry bastard he is. Thrawn will want to solidify his control over the shadow council."

(Image credit: 2023 Getty Images / Lucasfilm)

Thrawn isn’t the only character that fans think could make a comeback, as some have suggested Boba Fett and Fennec may return. Others have theorized that Sabine may make a cameo, ahead of her playing a big role in Ahsoka. "I think Sabine would make the most sense, being Mandalorian and all," one suggested (opens in new tab).

Elsewhere, others have predicted that Din will be unmasked by Gideon for the first time this season too – and the first time since he redeemed himself in the Living Waters of Mandalore. "I really hope Gideon takes off Din’s helmet to break him even more," commented another user.

We'll have to wait until the finale episode to find out what actually happens.