The Mandalorian actor leaves everyone worried about Din Djarin's fate in the finale

The Mandalorian season 3 finale is fast approaching and Din Djarin's fate is very much up in the air. In the latest episode, Moff Gideon returned and captured Mando just as the others, led by Bo-Katan, managed to escape.

Theories have been circulating already about how Din might be saved, with some fans suggesting Grogu will help while others think a different set of characters may return. However, actor Brendan Wayne, who plays the character's body in the show alongside Pedro Pascal's voice, has shared a worrying update.

Per ComicBook.com (opens in new tab), he posted a cryptic message to his fans on his Instagram story. "This next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn't asked for more," he wrote. "It might just hurt too much." Well, this sounds like a worrying update for Din...

Some viewers have even started wondering if it could mean he won't make it out of the finale alive. One Twitter user (opens in new tab) wrote: "I will beg the gods at Lucasfilm to PLEASE spare Din!" Another added (opens in new tab): "They are not going to kill Mando, are they? I mean I hope that's not the case." Meanwhile, a third simply wrote (opens in new tab): "I can't take anymore character deaths and loss."

Brendan Wayne says the season finale of The Mandalorian “might just hurt too much” 🥲 pic.twitter.com/RSPJLmiE5EApril 13, 2023 See more

The cryptic message is especially concerning given director and executive producer Rick Famuyiwa's recent comments. Speaking to Screen Rant (opens in new tab), he explained that anyone can be "The Mandalorian" of the show's title, meaning Din's future on the show may not be certain.

When asked about this at Star Wars Celebration, he said: "I think now with Bo possessing the Darksaber, I know that there were a lot of expectations that might have shifted both in terms of what it meant for Din Djarin, but also for Bo and what does it mean? Who is 'The Mandalorian' at this point? And so I think it could be anyone."

We'll have to wait and see exactly what this means when The Mandalorian returns for its final episode. For more on the galaxy far, far away, check out the Star Wars timeline as well as all of the new Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way.