The Lego Atari set is on my Christmas list, and this deal means I might actually get it

The Lego Atari 2600 has lived in my head rent free since it arrived last year, and this Christmas will mark the second time it has ended up on my list. However, there's a chance Santa will actually bring me the adorable retro game console homage this year, as he'll be able to grab a chonky discount. Of course, if you prefer to buy yourself gifts, you can also grab the deal, and US Lego fans can actually grab it at its lowest ever price.

Over at Amazon right now, the kit (which our Lego Atari 2600 review called "absolutely delightful") is down from $239.99 to $191.99, thanks to a nifty 20% discount. The offer means you'll be able to grab one of the best Lego sets for the retro gamer in your life at a new record low price, as this is the first time it has dipped under $200. To some, that might feel pretty expensive considering it's not a real console, but lovers of the original woodgrain VCS will instantly get why this collection of blocks is special.

As for those of you in the UK, you can currently grab the Lego Atari 2600 for £146.99, as the official store has lobbed £63 off. It's worth noting that this same set did pop up for £119.99 earlier in the year, but the offer is still worth checking out if you're looking for a last minute gift.

Lego Atari 2600 | $239.99 $191.99 at Amazon

Save $48 - With a 20% discount bringing this adorable retro homage to its lowest ever price, you can now grab the Lego Atari 2600 for a chunk less. The set has sat historically sat above $200 throughout the year, so now's your chance to grab it if you've been waiting for a dip. Buy it if:

✅ You grew up with this system

✅ You want a small-talk generator



Don't buy it if:

❌ You still have the original console Price check: Best Buy $191.99 | Walmart $191.99

Should you buy the Lego Atari 2600?

The Lego Atari 2600 kit is admittedly expensive, but I think anyone who's into retro games or grew up with the original console is going to appreciate this set. Not only does the main part of the build beautifully replicate the look of the '70s hardware using a blend of different blocks, but the kit is made up of clever easter eggs that pay proper homage to the platform's legacy.

For starters, you'll find a retro throwback to the console in the form of a '70s bedroom hidden under the top of the Atari console, complete with its own dinky VCS, CRT TV, and a shaggy-haired mini fig. In addition, the kit's accompanying replica cartridges are joined by small dioramas based on iconic games like Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede, and I can't get over how adorable the latter is. I mean, who doesn't want a tiny pixelated critter hanging out on their desk or shelf?

(Image credit: Lego)

I've been holding out for this Atari Lego 2600 set for a while, but I usually end up talking myself out of buying it. That's why I have resorted to adding it to my Christmas list two years in a row, and I imagine there's loads of retro enthusiasts out there like me taking the same approach. So, if you have a nerd in your life that's a sucker for bleeps and bloops, they'd likely be ecstatic if you jumped on this offer on their behalf.

That said, if you know someone who's really into old games but hasn't actually explored this specific era, you might want to check out our Atari 2600+ review. The new version of the VCS has now replaced my OG console within my setup, and it'll run original cartridges while hooking up to your modern screen using HDMI.

For more offers, be sure to check out our page of Lego deals.