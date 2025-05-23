40% off a reimagined Atari retro console with HDMI output is exactly my kind of Memorial Day deal

Psst, what do you get when you take an old Atari 7800, add HDMI output, and bundle it with new wireless controllers? You get the Atari 7800+. What happens when you then knock 40% off its usual price in the name of Memorial Day? Well, you have a far more affordable way to play your old cartridges in HD without any modern TV faff.

I always like to check in on the Atari 7800+ and the rest of my best retro console picks, just in case they drop. While Memorial Day deals aren't always fantastic for offers on some of these recreated systems, Amazon has the HDMI-armed gizmo down to $77.63 from $129.99. That's a new record low on this specific model, as it typically only tends to dip to around the $80 mark when on offer.

I keep saying this every time something drops under $80, but at its current price, you're getting the Atari 7800+ for less than a Switch 2 game. The idea of grabbing a whole console for less than something like Mario Kart World still boggles my mind, and I'd solidly argue the system is more than a novelty.

For starters, the Atari 7800+ is one of the easiest ways to play the console's original games in 2025. Most old carts you have to hand are going to work straight out of the box since the system uses a blend of emulators and a cartridge slot to replicate the original hardware. Only this time, rather than having to wrestle with an RF connection and manually tune it into your gaming TV (something some models no longer support), you'll have a handy HDMI connection at your disposal.

Of course, it'd be criminal not to mention the fact that this system looks almost identical to a real Atari 7800. It's slightly smaller, but not so much so as to be classed as a "mini" console. That's a good thing, FYI, as it means it can retain authentic physical elements like buttons, switches, original controller ports, and detailing that might otherwise be lost. At a glance, most folks won't know that this reimagined version rolled onto the scene in 2024, and that's all part of the appeal for collectors and seasoned players alike.

Even if you're new to the Atari 7800, there are actually a few strong reasons to pick up this new version. For instance, the pack that's discounted at Amazon right now comes with Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest - a fan game that has been transformed into a real official cart. Diving into the platformer could kick start a new hobby playing decades of 7800 and 2600 classics as well as a legacy of fan creations, and you'll even be able to use a wireless (albeit authentically icky) controller to keep things ultra authentic.

At the same time, if you're more into the idea of playing digital backups rather than messing with cartridges, there are perhaps better options for you out there. You don't even need to fall down a ROM rabbit hole by picking up a gaming handheld or emulation device, as there are systems like the Atari 400 Mini that will happily run your own files. In fact, that specific mini console even supports Atari 5200 games, which does win me over despite its lack of physical support.

I'm also wary that some of you might want to venture beyond Atari's golden years. If that's the case, you'll perhaps want to circle back to handhelds like the Anbernic RG35XX Plus for Game Boy vibes and plenty of supported emulators. If you really want to avoid a ROM rigmarole, though, there are also cartridge-based options like the Super Pocket that only cost $59.99 at Amazon.

All that aside, seeing the Atari 7800+ for under $80 has me actively thinking about Memorial Day this year, and I'm excited to see what other retro consoles pop up during the sales.

