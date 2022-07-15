The Boys reveals college spin-off title and introduces its cast

The Boys' college spin-off series finally has an official title: Gen V. The spin-off is described as "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test." Set in a college for Supes, it sees youngsters tested in Hunger Games-style challenges.

Prime Video announced the news with a video featuring the new show's cast members that was posted to social media. "I'm so excited to be a part of this show, and I'm so excited for you guys to watch it," Jaz Sinclair began, adding: "There's love and beautiful relationships, and tons of action and superheroes." "With lots of hormones and drama and mystery" continued Maddie Phillips. "It's got everything The Boys has – the intensity, the grit, the humor," said Asa Germann.

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87yJuly 15, 2022 See more

"It's gonna be a roller coaster. It's gonna be filled with blood, guts, and everything else," said Lizze Broadway. "This will rock your socks off," added Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is reportedly playing a character named Golden Boy. "Superheroes, college… what could go wrong?" quipped newcomer London Thor. And according to Chance Perdomo? "It's fucked up. You're gonna like it."

Filming is currently underway in Canada, and Schwarzenegger recently told Variety: "This set is really fun, and there’s just a loosey-goosey comedy. It’s kind of like Euphoria meets superheroes."

While we wait for Gen V to arrive on the streamer, check out our guide to everything there is to know so far about The Boys season 4.